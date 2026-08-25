Titans Practice Report: QBs Prone to Picks as Duel With Bears Looms Large

We've finally made it to the last week of training camp. The Tennessee Titans have had an eventful first summer under Robert Saleh, and the whole thing is set to climax this Saturday against the Chicago Bears. From that point on, it's all about roster cuts and preparing for the regular season.

Today, Tennessee had their first practice since the team's preseason win on Sunday over the Seattle Seahawks. That contest yielded a number of new worries, though most of which concerned the shaky defense. After today, the ire of Titans fans has shifted to the offensive side of the ball.

All three of Tennessee's main quarterbacks - Cam Ward, Mitch Trubisky, and Will Levis - reportedly had a turnover-heavy day. In work that was mostly focused on the red zone, Tennessee's composite unit threw five touchdowns to four interceptions.

Mostly a rough day for Titans offense. Five TD passes and 4 interceptions in mostly red zone and move work today.



Cam Ward 7-16 1TD 2 INT

Mitch Trubisky 13-20 2 TD 1I INT

Will Levis 10-13 2TD 1 INT — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) August 25, 2026

Ward actually fared the worst of the bunch, throwing just 7/16 with one touchdown and two picks. Trubisky and Levis were more accurate, although each of them suffered an interception as well. It's the kind of day that most folks would much rather write off.

The thing is, we can't write it off at this stage of the preseason.

Titans Need to See Improvement Under Center

At least, not entirely. Ward showed marked improvement against Seattle compared to his preseason-opening performance vs. the San Francisco 49ers, but he still failed to connect on a score. Trubisky and Levis both ended up in similar camps; fair, even solid, though not outstanding.

What you're left with is a group that doesn't seem to be ramping up for the regular season. Trubisky is less worrying, given his role as a veteran backup and general guide for Ward. But for both Ward and Levis, the stakes are a little bit higher.

Of course, they're higher for entirely different reasons. Ward is both the Titans' starter and franchise-face, while Levis is quite literally playing for his NFL career right now.

Both Ward and Levis Have Pressure to Play Better

Levis is the simpler case as far as Tennessee is concerned. Trubisky has already proven to be reliable enough behind Ward, and in the case that Levis is cut, the Titans can rest soundly knowing they aren't letting him go right before he breaks out. He's had all preseason to prove otherwise.

Word around Ward is a little more complex. He won't be fully judged off of a preseason stint, especially not after a full year of promise under the banner of a waning staff. However, his struggles to start in Brian Daboll's system this offseason have certainly rung some early alarms.

For now, we'll just have to take Saleh's word when he said that Tennessee is running a "base, base vanilla offense" right now. The outlook would be far more grim if that wasn't the case.