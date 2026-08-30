The Titans' First Official Roster Cut Suggests a Crucial Confidence in Offensive Line

In traditional Tennessee Titans fashion, it took a few hours for the team to announce a roster move with the cut deadline looming at 5 pm CT tonight. All the same, we're officially off to the races, and Tennessee's first move already casts an impact on the remaining team.

Per Ian Rapoport, the Titans are releasing G Cordell Volson. Volson, a former fourth-round pick for teh Cincinnati Bengals, just signed on with Tennessee earlier this offseason. The veteran went from the favorite to start at RG to off the squad due to one significant addition: Fernando Carmona.

Carmona, who was drafted by the Titans in the fifth round of this year's draft, has surprised everyone with his immediately impactful presence on the line. The rookie was initially seen as a measure of potential depth, but his case to become a starter became clear early on in training camp.

The #Titans are releasing G Cordell Volson, who joined them this offseason. Former #Bengals fourth-rounder. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2026

That gave way to an ongoing position battle between Volson and Carmona. Volson was initially listed as the team's starter on their unofficial depth chart earlier this month, but it wasn't long after that release that Saleh said Carmona had "the inside track" to the top spot.

We can't be sure who else will ultimately make the cut on the offensive line, but there's little room for error or comfort in a crowded position group like that. Carmona's rise meant the worst for Volson, but the former truly left Tennessee no choice but to give him the nod.

Fernando Carmona Left the Titans No Choice

According to PFF, Carmona has the highest offensive grade (90.5) of any rookie on the offensive line this preseason, judged on a minimum 50 blocking snaps. He's clicked right in to a line otherwise comprised of multi-year veterans as an undeniable natural.

Volson's preseason struggles did the 28-year old no favors, especially as he was being directly compared to Carmona at every interval. Not only does Volson's release serve as an extended vote of confidence in Carmona's development, but it also forms a good sign for a guy like Pat Coogan, who is still on the line's fringe.

This may not seem like the most outstanding way to start an eventful day, but for the Titans to have any sort of confidence in the OL after a season in which Cam Ward was sacked 55 times (a league high) is a great sign.

The first domino has fallen. Expect the ball to pick up some steam downhill from here.