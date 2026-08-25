Titans go UFL Route, Sign LB Dyontae Johnson Ahead of Final Roster Cuts

The Tennessee Titans' roster is under serious watch this week. With it being the final stretch of the preseason, and now just five days until roster cuts, position battles across the board are about to give way to final decisions. It's now or never for a large chunk of this roster.

Yet, we've still got new pieces finding their way onto the board. Today, the Titans signed linebacker Dyontae Johnson following his recent workout with the team. Johnson is the second LB signing in back-to-back days, after Tennessee picked up undrafted rookie Reid Carrico just yesterday.

Where Carrico is a high-potential guy entering his first year, Johnson has been around the block a time or two. Most recently with the Birmingham Stallions in the UFL, Johnson's move to Nashville signals his return to the NFL for the first time since 2024.

Titans Give Dyontae Johnson Another Shot in NFL

Johnson began his run in the league with the New York Giants in 2024, after going undrafted (like Carrico) the year prior and spending time on the practice squad. He'd only appear in two games that season, logging six solo tackles and five assists.

Fast forward to January of this year, when Johnson was selected by the Stallions in the UFL Draft. It was in Birmingham that he'd finally get to make an impact on the field, ultimately using that to punch his ticket to Tennessee.

In nine games for the Stallions, Johnson notched 21 tackles and 13 assists, as well as one interception that made waves early in his UFL tenure.

INTERCEPTION ‼️



Dyontae Johnson is out here makin' plays... already 😏 pic.twitter.com/NGXDXtSFih — Birmingham Stallions (@UFLStallions) March 28, 2026

At just 25 years old, Johnson still has plenty of time to redeem his rocky start in the NFL. His signing with Tennessee certainly comes at an awkward time, but his long-term ceiling on the practice squad may be a worthy draw.

Johnson's Practice Squad Potential in Tennessee

At the absolute least, Johnson is a healthy defender with plenty to prove. Another similarity he shares with Carrico, along with any and every defender that comes through Nashville, is that Johnson is bound to benefit from Robert Saleh's scheme.

We've seen an increased focus on the defensive side of the ball since Saleh was hired, as expected. He's made it clear that Tennessee is in on giving different guys chances with the team's sheer number of signings on defense this week alone.

Maybe Johnson will come in and surprise everyone in the final week of camp. Right now, his signing can be taken as the Titans staff doing their due diligence regarding defensive depth. You take that with a thumbs up and a smile.