Titans Sign Former UFL CB, Waive/Injured Rookie LB in Latest Roster Shakeup

The Tennessee Titans secondary has become a fast-rising roster issue this offseason. After a semi-worrying showing in Tennessee's joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers last week, the blue and white secondary confirmed the worst fears of many fans in their preseason debut. Now, the Titans are going the UFL route to add a little depth to that unit.

But that signing didn't come without a cost. As Tennessee picked up cornerback Corey Mayfield Jr., who most recently played for the Louisville Kings, the team waived/injured rookie linebacker Sean Brown. Mayfield's signing comes as no surprise after safety Nazeeh Johnson got hit with a six-game suspension late last week.

It's no telling at this point what Mayfield's role in Robert Saleh's defense will be, but he's a prospect who showed considerable flashes in the UFL following his five-year collegiate run with UTSA.

Brahmas’ Corey Mayfield Jr. (28) knocks away the ball intended for Showboat’s Daewood Davis (2) during the UFL game between the San Antonio Brahmas and Memphis Showboats in Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Corey Mayfield Jr. Has Potential in the Titans Secondary

Mayfield began his run in the UFL with the San Antonio Brahmas before his move to the aforementioned Kings, where he would ultimately show enough prowess to earn a shot in Nashville.

In the Kings' 2026 campaign, Mayfield picked off four passes in just nine regular season appearances. That metric is a breakout compared to his one interception from the previous season in San Antonio, and it led to Mayfield being selected to the All-UFL Team.

Mayfield previously had a brief stint with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, making his return to the NFL level a long-awaited accomplishment for the 26-year old corner. Brown, on the other hand, is just getting his professional journey started.

Titans Part Ways With Post-Draft Signee

Brown signed with Tennessee after going without a selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. He spent all five years of his own collegiate run at NC State, where his best season came with three sacks and two forced fumbles back in 2024.

The former Wolfpack linebacker now finds himself back on the market after notching one tackle in Tennessee's preseason opener. On the surface, this is a basic depth-for-depth swap for the Titans.

However, in light of the questions surrounding Tennessee's secondary, it's comforting to see that position group addressed, even on a smaller scale like this one. Mayfield should have the opportunity to get some preseason clock right from the jump for the Titans.

Tennessee's next preseason matchup comes against the Seattle Seahawks at home on Aug. 23.