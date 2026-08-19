Titans Practice Report: Carnell Tate Absent, Mitch Trubisky Returns Amidst New Injury Concerns

Another day, another Tennessee Titans practice. With the Seattle Seahawks touching down in Nashville later this week, Robert Saleh's squad will be looking to go 2-0 in the preseason on Sunday. At the same time, the team has a few improvements to look out for, too.

In the meantime, we've got more news from team practice. While most everything continued to progress as normal, two developments stand out as ones to watch ahead of this weekend's activities.

Carnell Tate didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, while Mitch Trubisky returned from his bicep issue from earlier this week. The latter tidbit may also impact Will Levis. Let's jump in.

Carnell Tate Holds Out After Practice Collision

After colliding with safety Kevin Winston Jr. in Monday's practice, Tate was removed following the play. Today, Tate was withheld from competition. Paul Kuharsky reported earlier today that both Tate and Trubisky are expected to be fine, but the split between the two is worth keeping tabs on.

It's likely that Tate is being held out as a precaution, especially since he'd be better off preparing for Tennessee's joint practice with the Seahawks on Friday. If he misses that event, too, it may be time to keep an eye out for additional news.

Mitch Trubisky Returns to Practice

On a more positive note, Trubisky returned to practice with seemingly no issue after exiting on Monday with an apparently irritated bicep. While Trubisky's showing in practice could be taken or left, his health shines a negative light on the aforementioned Levis' trajectory in Tennessee.

August 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Levis took three sacks in the Titans' preseason opener last Thursday vs. the San Francisco 49ers. He went just 3/8 passing and did most of his late-game work on the ground. The prospect of Trubisky missing time opened the door for Levis to prove himself, but that door seems to be closing once again.

As far as today's practice went, Trubisky actually overthrew Xavier Restrepo and had a pass picked off. Levis managed to connect on a deep strike to Hank Beatty, but neither passer made any significant ground that would cause fans to second-guess the team's solid QB ladder.

Keldric Faulk Exits With Shoulder Injury

Lastly in the way of notable news, rookie EDGe Keldric Faulk exited practice with a shoulder injury. Buck Reising reported that it appeared "they’re about to pop Keldric Faulk’s shoulder back in."

While not yet a pivotal piece of Robert Saleh's defense, Faulk had a strong opening against the 49ers last week that primed him for an even bigger follow this Sunday. Tennessee's first-round pick out of Auburn has the potential to make a real splash right out of the gate this season.

Which is why the news of his apparent injury is particularly worrying. Coach Saleh suggested Faulk's injury may simply be a stinger (nerve) issue, which feels like the best outcome for the high-ceiling rookie.