Titans Receive Bleak Outlook as NFL Picks Suspect Blowout vs. Ravens in Week 4

It's been relatively bleak from Week 1, but the bar for the Tennessee Titans has hit a new low. Entering Week 4 with a duel against the 2-1Baltimore Ravens on the horizon, the Titans are being given essentially no chance to win this game from the outside looking in.

The NFL's game preview picks saw all 10 names pick in favor of the Ravens this coming Sunday. What's worse, the majority of them are anticipating Baltimore to run away with the contest. Colleen Wolfe went as far as to suggest a 34-10 blowout. She's one of nine - yes, nine - to have Tennessee losing by double-digits.

Dan Parr is the only person cutting the Titans any sort of slack, projecting a 23-16 defeat that looks tight compared to some of the other scores on deck here. Naturally for an 0-3 squad, Week 4 is critical for the Titans. it's both their least favorable and most important game yet.

In last year's 3-14 campaign, it wasn't until Week 5 that the Titans got their first win. It was after Week 6 that Brian Callahan was fired less than halfway through his second season as head coach.

Robert Saleh desperately needs a win this week, and he'll have to overcome a mountain of doubt to get it.

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh walks off the field after the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Titans' win could be fueled by the Derrick Henry noise

All that, and this matchup will be the first time Titans legend Derrick Henry takes on his former team. The emotions will be high for the Tennessee faithful. Perhaps their best chance of taking home the victory would be to harness those stakes into some aggression on the field.

You don't often come away with an upset like this one without a story to go with it. Henry being at the center of Week 4's narrative actually benefits the Titans. Henry said today that Tennessee didn't try and retain him back in 2024.

DT Jeffery Simmons then went on to declare that "nothing changes" with Henry, and that the Titans have to go after him just like they would any other back. Folks are tuned into this one for multiple reasons, and both sides have a little something extra to prove.

We've yet to see a Saleh-led Titans team with their backs fully against the wall. It's safe to say that, with everyone in the public square counting them out, Tennessee is firmly cornered. A little life in Week 4 would go a long way for the 2026 season.