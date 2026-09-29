Why the Titans Will Beat the Ravens in Week 4, Why They Won't, and a Prediction

The Tennessee Titans have to win a game at some point, right? Last year's first victory came in a wild, down-to-the-wire road contest with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5. In Robert Saleh's first season, the Titans are 0-3 facing down the Baltimore Ravens on the road in Week 4.

That's dangerously close to "bad or worse" territory, as compared to the 2025 season. Even so, there are pieces trending in the right direction for Tennessee, and they'll be facing a Ravens squad that's also operating in a revamped system. It's new vs. new this coming Sunday.

I'm getting ahead of the curve and offering one reason the Titans will beat the Ravens, one reason they won't, and my own prediction for where I believe the chips will ultimately fall.

Will: Titans shut down the run game

Facing Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry necessitates a strong run defense. It may be Henry's first game against the Titans since the fan-favorite back parted ways with Tennessee in 2024, but Nashville's team needs to keep him in check for a chance to win.

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) tackles New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The matchup is reminiscent of Tennessee's bout with the Eagles in Week 2. Jalen Hurts is a mobile QB with an elite passing weapon, one of the best RBs in the league, and years of experience under his belt. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens check all of those boxes, too.

Yet, the Titans' best defensive performance against the run this season came against Philly. The Eagles ran for just 89 yards in the contest. For reference, both the Jets and Giants stacked up triple-digit counts. That's 152 and 138, respectively.

A run-stopping scheme from Saleh would be about the only chance the Titans have to put a stopper in the 2-1 Ravens' momentum. That would mean not allowing the passing game to take over as a result, as it did against the Eagles, but we can only ask for so much right now.

Won't: Cam Ward can't keep up with Lamar Jackson

Oppositely, Tennessee could quickly fall behind if Cam Ward gets off to another slow start. Jackson and the Ravens have scored 30+ points in two of their three contests this season. The Titans' AFC South-rival Indianapolis Colts allowed an abysmal 41 points to Baltimore in Week 1.

Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 27, 2026 Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson in action REUTERS/Sergio Moraes | REUTERS

Of course, Tennessee has only managed to score 20 points on time. This past Sunday, the Titans put up just seven points in their loss to the Giants. Not only would Saleh's defense need a solid showing, but Ward would need his best game yet to keep up with the birds.

Ward not being able to keep pace with a two-time MVP would be no surprise given his recent struggles, and it appears to be the most telling sign pointing in a negative direction for Tennessee going into Week 4.

Prediction: Titans lose, 27-13

That brings me to a prediction. I do expect heavy-hitters like Jeffery Simmons and Anthony Hill Jr. to hold strong defensively for as long as possible against the ground game, but another dreary offensive first half would be too much to bear against a team like Baltimore.

In two-touchdown fashion, I unfortunately anticipate the Titans to fall for the fourth straight week against the Ravens. If Ward gets hot or the defense forces a turnover or two, things could get interesting. Tennessee's best chance is to replicate their game plan from Week 2.

But the Ravens are hot - having just beat the Cowboys 34-31 - and will have the benefit of a raucous home crowd. It'd be the Titans' most improbable victory of the season so far if they pull it off. Right now, that's just too difficult to buy.