Titans' Cam Ward and Carnell Tate are Already Forging a Special Bond

Carnell Tate going to the Tennessee Titans at fourth overall in the NFL draft came off as a risky move for a lot of onlookers. After hiring defensive specialist Robert Saleh to lead the way and seeing rumored target Jeremiyah Love fly off the board, some folks dubbed this as a panic move.

Yet, anybody in Nashville that is familiar with Cam Ward's game had to feel good about this one from the start. After all, what's the point of putting a player like Ward at the center of your franchise if you don't invest in weapons to suit him?

Signing guard Peter Skoronski to a massive, triple-digit extension was the Titans' latest effort to build long-term blocks around Ward. But in Tate, Coach Saleh and Tennessee appear to have a weapon meant to rise to stardom with Ward.

Tate is Already Making Plays With Ward at Nissan Stadium

On Friday, the Titans ran a blue and white scrimmage at Nissan Stadium in front of a small contingent of fans, all of whom were appropriately decked out in the team's new baby blue and red threads. New digs aside, the Titans X account posted a clip of Ward connecting with Tate on a wild one-handed grab.

The catch brought Titans fans to their feet, and it was only one of a handful of connections that Ward and Tate made throughout the night. Ward's tether to expected WR1 Wan'Dale Robinson was also on full display, but Tate specifically is the development to watch.

Robinson was paid the big bucks precisely because the Titans' brass knew what he was made of. Tate, on the other hand, continues to cast doubt on any of his remaining doubters with flicks like these.

The Titans' Dynamic Offensive Duo for Years to Come

We'll still have to wait for Tennessee to actually take the field to be sure, but Titans fans couldn't ask for more promising signals from Ward and Tate early on.

After all, this duo is in place to serve as the core of the Titans' offense for years to come. How play-caller Brian Daboll handles their budding chemistry this coming season will be crucial to situating them for success in the long run, but it's hard ot imagine that Tennessee doesn't prioritize their link.

This is only the beginning, too. Expect to see clips like these emerging on a weekly basis when football season finally rolls around this fall.