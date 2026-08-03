Titans Mailbag: Who Will Earn the Last Receiver Spot? Realistic Expectations for the 2026 Season, and More

The Tennessee Titans kicked off the second week of training camp on Monday with their first padded practice, as Robert Saleh's squad has continued to ramp up the intensity, building toward a scrimmage at Nissan Stadium on Saturday and a joint practice and preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers next week.

With Titans' camp gaining steam, fans are asking questions about the state of the team, so let's run through a mailbag of questions I received from you guys on X.

Favorite new addition to the defensive side of the ball? — 𝓝𝓲𝓬𝓴 ⚔️ (@MusicCityNick) August 2, 2026

A: The common answer would be John Franklin-Myers or Alontae Taylor, but I'm really intrigued to see what Cor'Dale Flott can do on this defense. Flott started 14 games for the New York Giants last year, snagging an interception and allowing just a 53% completion rate, along with a 72.8 passer rating when targeted. I think the 24-year-old could be a long-term building block for Tennessee and form one of the better cornerback duos in the league with Taylor.

Will Marcus Harris be a starter all season you think? How do you think he will do? — Teen Titan (@TitanTeen_) August 2, 2026

A: Harris will begin the year as the starter, and I think he keeps that spot for the entire season. The coaching staff loves Harris, and he showed promise during his rookie season in 2025 as a solid cover corner and run-defender. The Titans also don't have many options at nickel, so they're putting their faith in Harris to perform.

Who has impressed in Titans camp so far? And who’s been disappointing? — Ed Helinski 🇺🇸🇵🇱 🌴 (@MrEd315) August 2, 2026

A: Elic Ayomanor, Cam Ward, James Williams, and Tyjae Spears have been major standouts. As for disappointments, Will Levis hasn't done much to bridge the gap between him and Mitch Trubisky for the backup spot, and I'd like to see more from the interior offensive line. Calvin Ridley also has to be a loser with Ayomanor's rise. We may have a legitimate competition for the No. 2 boundary receiver spot.

Has Austin Schlottman been alright and is there any chance Pat Coogan takes his spot by seasons end? Same thing for RG too just with Volson and Slater — The Titans Rundown (@TitansRundown) August 3, 2026

A: Great question. Pat Coogan actually took reps as the starting center at practice on Monday, but Titans beat reporter Terry McCormick mentioned that Coogan struggled with high snaps. Austin Schlottmann will still likely be the Week 1 starter, but I wouldn't be surprised to see Coogan take his spot later in the year.

Who’s your pick for the last WR spot? — Bryce (@BryceWL_Sports) August 3, 2026

A: If they keep six, I have Bryce Oliver being the No. 6 due to his special teams ability. However, with the immense talent at the position group, the Titans could keep seven, and Xavier Restrepo should get that spot.

What are your realistic expectations on how the Titans finish this year? — Major Kees (@Major_Kees) August 3, 2026

A: I would love to say 17-0 and a Super Bowl. But realistic expectations for the Titans this season would be 7-10 or 8-9, and seeing growth from the overall young roster. They're still a year or even a few years away from competing with the top playoff contenders in the AFC.