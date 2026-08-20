Titans' Running Back Room Dealt Perfect Bulletin Board Material for 2026 Season

The Tennessee Titans are set to return nearly the same running back room from last season in 2026, as Tony Pollard will be the starter and Tyjae Spears will likely be the backup. Rookie Nicholas Singleton could also receive snaps and serve as quality depth behind the two top backs.

Pollard is one of the most underrated backs in the league. The veteran has tallied four straight 1,000-yard campaigns, including two since joining Tennessee in free agency in 2024. However, it would be nice if Spears or Singleton could establish themselves as a solid No. 2 to take some pressure off Pollard and provide the offense with another dynamic playmaker.

The Titans have the potential to have a productive rushing attack this season, but Pro Football Focus doesn't have much faith in the running back group.

Titans' RB Room Slotted at No. 22 on PFF's List

Aug 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) rushes the ball while pursued by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Titus Leo (96) and safety Marques Sigle (36) in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

PFF recently released its preseason rankings of NFL running back rooms, and the Titans came in at No. 22. Tennessee's AFC South rivals, the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars, were lower, while the Indianapolis Colts were No. 9.

Tennessee's running backs, especially Pollard, should feel disrespected by this ranking. The position group is filled with exciting and versatile talent and is headlined by a player who has been one of the most productive rushers of the past few seasons.

The passing game should be a major weapon for the Titans, but don't rule out the running game as the possible engine of the offense. If the passing attack struggles, as we saw in the opening preseason game, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will need Pollard, Spears, and his rushers to step up.

With the regular season on the horizon, the Titans running backs should use these rankings as bulletin board material. The position group isn't getting much love ahead of the season, and that disrespect should turn into powerful fuel.