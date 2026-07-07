NFL Execs and Coaches Give Titans' Tony Pollard Bulletin Board Material Ahead of 2026 Season

The Tennessee Titans have had a rough last few seasons, as the team has won six games in the last two years and hasn't posted a winning campaign since 2021.

Despite Tennessee's lack of winning and constant turmoil lately, one player who has still been able to stand out is running back Tony Pollard. The Memphis product has tallied four straight 1,000-yard seasons, including two with the Titans since signing with the franchise during the 2024 offseason.

Pollard has been a shining light in the midst of a rebuild for Tennessee, but the veteran continues to get disrespected, and this time it's by NFL executives, coaches, and scouts.

Tony Pollard snubbed from top NFL running backs list

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard | Justin Ford | GettyImages

Every year, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler surveys executives, coaches, and scouts to find the top 10 players at each position in the NFL. The list also includes honorable mentions and players who were also mentioned by league personnel.

Pollard didn't appear on the list at all last year, and the same holds true this year. The Titans running back didn't even receive consideration for the list. Running backs such as D'Andre Swift, Javonte Williams, Chase Brown, Ashton Jeanty, TreVeyon Henderson, Travis Etienne Jr., and Alvin Kamara received votes over Pollard.

Pollard's reliable production hasn't been able to deliver many wins for Tennessee, but it's still absolutely disrespectful that the 29-year-old didn't garner a single vote on ESPN's top-ten list. Pollard has missed just one game over the last three years, and this type of durability only deserves some consideration and love.

Some running backs on the list are definitely better than Pollard, but others, such as Kamara, Jeanty, and Henderson, simply aren't. Though Kamara was once a Pro Bowl-level running back, and Jeanty and Henderson possess a ton of promise, Pollard was more productive than all three of them last year, and he has also been much more consistent in recent seasons than Kamara, who is on a heavy decline and won't even be the starting running back for the New Orleans Saints in 2026 with the addition of Etienne Jr.

What Tony Pollard can do in 2026 to earn more respect

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard diving for a score against the Houston Texans | Alex Slitz / Getty Images

With Pollard entering the final year of his deal, he already had plenty of motivation to post another dynamic season. However, the former Pro Bowler now has even more bulletin-board material after being completely subbed by execs, coaches, and scouts on the ESPN list.

For Pollard to garner more recognition and respect this upcoming season, the former Dallas Cowboy will have to return as one of the more productive running backs in the AFC, but also generate some highlight plays that get fans talking.

Most importantly, Pollard will need to contribute to wins for the Titans. With the offense looking much-improved with Brian Daboll taking over as the coordinator and the additions at wide receiver with Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson, along with the defensive overhaul, led by head coach Robert Saleh, Tennessee is set up for a major bounce-back season in 2026.

If the Titans can tally more wins and Pollard continues to be a focal point of the offense, it's only a matter of time before the league finally takes notice.