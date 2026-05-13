Predicting Every Titans Primetime Game and Opponent in 2026

In 2025, the Tennessee Titans didn't get awarded a single primetime game. That was surprising at the time, considering the team had just selected quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Typically, you'd think the NFL would want to show off a top pick on national TV. However, somebody obviously thought better of it and it ended up being the right decision to not give the Titans any national TV time.

There's no doubt 2025 was a disappointing season, but there's plenty of optimism around the team now. Ward showed plenty of flashes as a rookie and should only get better with an upgraded supporting cast. Robert Saleh is also getting a second chance to be a head coach, plus there's the excitement around the new uniforms and the upcoming new stadium.

The 2026 schedules are getting released on Thursday night, so we'll find out in just over 24 hours whether or not the Titans have a primetime game. Considering the Titans aren't expected to be a contender this year, and Nashville still is one of the smaller NFL markets, we probably shouldn't expect too much national TV time again in 2026.

However, I do think there are a couple of storylines that deserve some exposure, and I do believe Ward deserves more national recognition. With that being said, let's identify which games I think could be in primetime for the Titans in 2026.

Thursday Night Football: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) runs the ball during the first half against Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Titans are heading to Las Vegas to play the Raiders for the second season in a row, and I believe this is one of the more interesting potential Thursday night games. For one, both teams have new coaches and several new starters.

Another reason this could be primetime is because of the fact that it's a battle of No. 1 overall pick quarterbacks. The Raiders just drafted Fernando Mendoza, and the appeal of two top pick passers going against each other could be enough to garner national interest. The Titans and Raiders also have plenty of history, but neither team is expected to be great in 2026, making it a perfect Thursday Night Football matchup.

I believe this would be more likely to be primetime if it's early in the season. Considering Mendoza and Ward are recent college stars, this game could draw the eyes of plenty of college football fans as well. I know, the Titans and Jaguars seem destined to play each other on Thursday night, but I feel like this matchup would be more compelling.

Monday Night Football: @ Baltimore Ravens

Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair (9) scrambles to make a pass as Baltimore Ravens defensive back Rod Woodson (26) closes in for a sack, but the play ended as an incomplete pass. The Titans got beaten badly 41-14 on the road on Dec. 5, 1999. | George Walker IV / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Titans hate the Ravens and the Ravens hate the Titans. These two franchises have so much history that their 2026 matchup could end up being must-see TV. Much like the Raiders game, there are multiple reasons why this matchup could be primetime worthy.

For one, it would be the first time playing the Titans for star running back Derrick Henry. Henry's first season with the Ravens was 2024, and the Titans and Ravens last played in 2023. Seeing Henry against his former team will definitely be a big storyline that interests football fans from all over.

As mentioned above, you also have the history and hatred factor. These teams have played 27 times, with the Ravens winning 14 and the Titans winning 13. You'd also be getting two quarterbacks with huge fanbases facing off against each other, which the NFL would undoubtedly love.

Final Thoughts

Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh speaks with the media before the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ultimately, I believe the most likely scenario is for the Titans to just have one primetime game on Thursday Night Football. If the team overperforms and is exciting, then I see a game, like the Ravens matchup, being flexed to Monday Night Football.

I would be shocked if the Titans weren't given any primetime games again. Having Ward, Carnell Tate, and Jeffery Simmons, along with the new uniforms and new coaching staff, should definitely be enough to warrant one primetime game at least. Don't expect that game to be in Nashville, though. It wouldn't surprise me if the Titans don't get another home primetime game until the new stadium opens.

People will definitely feel disrespected if the Titans get one or no primetime games. However, the team just needs to win games and prove it on the field, and the national attention will come.