Predicting the Titans 2026 Schedule: A Week-by-Week Breakdown

Rejoice, football fans. On Thursday night, we'll officially know the schedules for all 32 NFL teams.

Schedule release day is always exciting because it's one of the final events before the season begins. Pretty much every fanbase feels optimistic about their chances for the upcoming season, and being able to visualize the schedule gives a better idea of how the season could go.

Recently, we predicted which games could end up being in primetime for the Titans. The team notably had zero primetime games last year, but the hope is that Cam Ward and friends get at least one in 2026.

With that being said, let's go ahead and predict the entire schedule and see how close we can get.

Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh speaks with the media before the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 1: vs. Jets

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported early Thursday morning that the New York Jets will indeed travel to Nashville for Week 1. Schultz has a history of getting these things right, and it makes perfect sense for this to be the opener.

For one, this is a chance for Robert Saleh to get revenge on his former team. Additionally, there are several players who will get to play their former teams, like Jarvis Brownlee, Jermaine Johnson, T'Vondre Sweat, and others. This also represents the first Week 1 home game for the Titans since 2022.

Week 2: at Bengals

The Titans get to open at home and then in Week 2, I'm predicting a short trip up the road to Cincinnati. This will be a tough matchup for the Titans as Joe Burrow is back to health and the Bengals always seem to be a tough matchup.

The hope is that the Titans get a win in Week 1 and get to head into Week 2 without any pressure. As we're about to see, the Titans also have a winnable game in Week 3, so this tough Week 2 matchup is sandwiched by possible wins.

Week 3: at Giants

This is another game that has already been leaked. I really like the placement of this matchup considering the offseason beef that's developed between fans of these two teams.

There are also plenty of storylines here. The Titans' former head coach Brian Callahan, former defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, and former offensive coordinator Tim Kelly are all on the Giants' staff. Plus, it's a battle of two 2026 draft pick quarterbacks.

Oct 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II (25) breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) during the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Week 4: vs. Colts

In the Titans' first three games, they will likely be favored in one, likely be underdogs in one, and the third should be a toss-up. After two road games in the first three weeks, I predict the team comes home to open up divisional play.

The Colts and Titans frequently play at the beginning of the season. This Week 4 matchup will be a good litmus test for where the Titans are, and if they win this one, expectations will start to rise rapidly.

Week 5: vs. Eagles

In Week 5, I'm predicting another home game against a tough opponent in the Eagles. This will be the first matchup between these teams since 2022 and the first meeting in Nashville since 2018.

The Eagles are expected to be a contender in the NFC, so this won't be an easy game. We also know Eagles' fans travel well, so expect this to be a crazy environment.

Week 6: at Texans

In Week 6, I have the Titans going back on the road for their first road divisional game. It's always tough to play in Houston, so it will be interesting to see how the Titans respond this season.

In this scenario, the Titans will be coming off a tough game against the Eagles. A win in Week 6 over the Texans would either be a nice bounceback for the team, or possibly the start of an impressive win streak.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates after a false start penalty by the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 7: vs. Browns

The Titans come out of a tough stretch with two divisonal games and a matchup with the Eagles, and get a winnable game at home against the Browns. The Browns are not expected to be a playoff team, so this is a great opportunity for another home win.

Week 8: BYE

The Titans had their bye in Week 10 last year, so I'm expecting it to be a little earlier this season. In this scenario, the Titans have seven games before the bye and 10 games after.

I'd prefer a later bye, but this falls in a decent place. Hopefully, the Titans are coming off a win, and can go into the bye preparing for a tough second-half stretch.

Week 9: at Ravens

I like this placement a lot. The Ravens will likely be a contender in 2026, so it will be nice to have an extra week to prepare for this one. Obviously, the major storyline will be Derrick Henry playing against his former team for the first time.

The Titans and Ravens have plenty of history, so this game will have eyes on it. It's also two exciting quarterbacks doing battle.

Tennessee Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro (24) breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Donte Moncrief (10) in the third quarter at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 6, 2018. The Titans defeated the Jaguars the second time for the season 30-9. | Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 10: vs. Jaguars

FInally, the Titans get to play the Jaguars for the first time in Week 10. It's always fun to play the Jaguars in Nashville, and the Titans will definitely be wanting revenge for last season.

As you'll see soon, this is the first of two matchups with the Jaguars in a span of three weeks.

Week 11: at Cowboys

After taking on the Jags in Nashville, I have the Titans heading to take on the Cowboys. The Cowboys are another expected contender on the Titans schedule, so this will be a tough matchup.

The Titans haven't been to Dallas since 2018, and they won that matchup.

Week 12: at Jaguars

As mentioned above, I have both of the Titans-Jaguars matchups happening close together. This is a setup that happens in divisional games, and I wouldn't be surprised if one of the two ends up being on Thursday Night Football.

Sweeping Jacksonville would be a huge win for the Titans and would show the team is back in the AFC South discussion.

Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) scores a touchdown past Tennessee Titans cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (29) during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Week 13: vs. Commanders

After a couple of tough road games, the Titans come back home in Week 13 for a matchup with the Commanders. The Commanders struggled in 2025, but that was mostly due to injuries, so this should be expected to be another tough one.

This one will also likely receive interest nationally as it's a battle between two exciting, young passers.

Week 14: vs. Steelers

The Titans get to stay home for another home game, this one against another rival in the Steelers. Like the Ravens, there's plenty of history and bad blood between these franchises, making it a must-watch.

This one is also interesting because it's the first time the Titans have played the Steelers without Mike Tomlin as their head coach in over two decades. Also, this could be the last time at Nissan Stadium for Aaron Rodgers.

Week 15: at Lions

After two home games, the Titans head north for a tough road game with the Lions. The Lions are another NFC team on the Titans' schedule who figures to contend in 2026. At this point in the season, injuries play a big role, so the hope is that the Titans are relatively healthy.

The final three games after this are winnable, so the Titans just need to put up a good fight here.

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo (85) runs the ball over Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Week 16: at Raiders

This is another game that's already been leaked. This is one of the most anticipated games on the schedule, as it's a battle of the top overall picks.

The Raiders are in a similar position to the Titans, so this is another very winnable game. Fernando Mendoza will likely be in a rhythm by this point, but Cam Ward should be as well. Who won't want to watch two exciting young passers face off in Vegas?

Week 17: vs. Texans

By this point, it will have been a while since these rivals have played. We know Amy Adams Strunk wants nothing more than to beat the Texans, and this crowd at Nissan should be awesome.

Even if the Titans are well out of playoff contention at this point, you know the team will get up for this one.

Week 18: at Colts

We know the final game of the season is always a divisional game. The Titans and Colts haven't ended the regular season against each other since 2018, so it's time to get back to that.

Like I said about the Week 17 matchup, even if the Titans have nothing to play for, they'll get up for this one and look to spoil things for their rival.