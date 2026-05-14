Predicting the Titans 2026 Schedule: A Week-by-Week Breakdown
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Rejoice, football fans. On Thursday night, we'll officially know the schedules for all 32 NFL teams.
Schedule release day is always exciting because it's one of the final events before the season begins. Pretty much every fanbase feels optimistic about their chances for the upcoming season, and being able to visualize the schedule gives a better idea of how the season could go.
Recently, we predicted which games could end up being in primetime for the Titans. The team notably had zero primetime games last year, but the hope is that Cam Ward and friends get at least one in 2026.
With that being said, let's go ahead and predict the entire schedule and see how close we can get.
Week 1: vs. Jets
NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported early Thursday morning that the New York Jets will indeed travel to Nashville for Week 1. Schultz has a history of getting these things right, and it makes perfect sense for this to be the opener.
For one, this is a chance for Robert Saleh to get revenge on his former team. Additionally, there are several players who will get to play their former teams, like Jarvis Brownlee, Jermaine Johnson, T'Vondre Sweat, and others. This also represents the first Week 1 home game for the Titans since 2022.
Week 2: at Bengals
The Titans get to open at home and then in Week 2, I'm predicting a short trip up the road to Cincinnati. This will be a tough matchup for the Titans as Joe Burrow is back to health and the Bengals always seem to be a tough matchup.
The hope is that the Titans get a win in Week 1 and get to head into Week 2 without any pressure. As we're about to see, the Titans also have a winnable game in Week 3, so this tough Week 2 matchup is sandwiched by possible wins.
Week 3: at Giants
This is another game that has already been leaked. I really like the placement of this matchup considering the offseason beef that's developed between fans of these two teams.
There are also plenty of storylines here. The Titans' former head coach Brian Callahan, former defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, and former offensive coordinator Tim Kelly are all on the Giants' staff. Plus, it's a battle of two 2026 draft pick quarterbacks.
Week 4: vs. Colts
In the Titans' first three games, they will likely be favored in one, likely be underdogs in one, and the third should be a toss-up. After two road games in the first three weeks, I predict the team comes home to open up divisional play.
The Colts and Titans frequently play at the beginning of the season. This Week 4 matchup will be a good litmus test for where the Titans are, and if they win this one, expectations will start to rise rapidly.
Week 5: vs. Eagles
In Week 5, I'm predicting another home game against a tough opponent in the Eagles. This will be the first matchup between these teams since 2022 and the first meeting in Nashville since 2018.
The Eagles are expected to be a contender in the NFC, so this won't be an easy game. We also know Eagles' fans travel well, so expect this to be a crazy environment.
Week 6: at Texans
In Week 6, I have the Titans going back on the road for their first road divisional game. It's always tough to play in Houston, so it will be interesting to see how the Titans respond this season.
In this scenario, the Titans will be coming off a tough game against the Eagles. A win in Week 6 over the Texans would either be a nice bounceback for the team, or possibly the start of an impressive win streak.
Week 7: vs. Browns
The Titans come out of a tough stretch with two divisonal games and a matchup with the Eagles, and get a winnable game at home against the Browns. The Browns are not expected to be a playoff team, so this is a great opportunity for another home win.
Week 8: BYE
The Titans had their bye in Week 10 last year, so I'm expecting it to be a little earlier this season. In this scenario, the Titans have seven games before the bye and 10 games after.
I'd prefer a later bye, but this falls in a decent place. Hopefully, the Titans are coming off a win, and can go into the bye preparing for a tough second-half stretch.
Week 9: at Ravens
I like this placement a lot. The Ravens will likely be a contender in 2026, so it will be nice to have an extra week to prepare for this one. Obviously, the major storyline will be Derrick Henry playing against his former team for the first time.
The Titans and Ravens have plenty of history, so this game will have eyes on it. It's also two exciting quarterbacks doing battle.
Week 10: vs. Jaguars
FInally, the Titans get to play the Jaguars for the first time in Week 10. It's always fun to play the Jaguars in Nashville, and the Titans will definitely be wanting revenge for last season.
As you'll see soon, this is the first of two matchups with the Jaguars in a span of three weeks.
Week 11: at Cowboys
After taking on the Jags in Nashville, I have the Titans heading to take on the Cowboys. The Cowboys are another expected contender on the Titans schedule, so this will be a tough matchup.
The Titans haven't been to Dallas since 2018, and they won that matchup.
Week 12: at Jaguars
As mentioned above, I have both of the Titans-Jaguars matchups happening close together. This is a setup that happens in divisional games, and I wouldn't be surprised if one of the two ends up being on Thursday Night Football.
Sweeping Jacksonville would be a huge win for the Titans and would show the team is back in the AFC South discussion.
Week 13: vs. Commanders
After a couple of tough road games, the Titans come back home in Week 13 for a matchup with the Commanders. The Commanders struggled in 2025, but that was mostly due to injuries, so this should be expected to be another tough one.
This one will also likely receive interest nationally as it's a battle between two exciting, young passers.
Week 14: vs. Steelers
The Titans get to stay home for another home game, this one against another rival in the Steelers. Like the Ravens, there's plenty of history and bad blood between these franchises, making it a must-watch.
This one is also interesting because it's the first time the Titans have played the Steelers without Mike Tomlin as their head coach in over two decades. Also, this could be the last time at Nissan Stadium for Aaron Rodgers.
Week 15: at Lions
After two home games, the Titans head north for a tough road game with the Lions. The Lions are another NFC team on the Titans' schedule who figures to contend in 2026. At this point in the season, injuries play a big role, so the hope is that the Titans are relatively healthy.
The final three games after this are winnable, so the Titans just need to put up a good fight here.
Week 16: at Raiders
This is another game that's already been leaked. This is one of the most anticipated games on the schedule, as it's a battle of the top overall picks.
The Raiders are in a similar position to the Titans, so this is another very winnable game. Fernando Mendoza will likely be in a rhythm by this point, but Cam Ward should be as well. Who won't want to watch two exciting young passers face off in Vegas?
Week 17: vs. Texans
By this point, it will have been a while since these rivals have played. We know Amy Adams Strunk wants nothing more than to beat the Texans, and this crowd at Nissan should be awesome.
Even if the Titans are well out of playoff contention at this point, you know the team will get up for this one.
Week 18: at Colts
We know the final game of the season is always a divisional game. The Titans and Colts haven't ended the regular season against each other since 2018, so it's time to get back to that.
Like I said about the Week 17 matchup, even if the Titans have nothing to play for, they'll get up for this one and look to spoil things for their rival.
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Bryce W. Lazenby is a Nashville native who has been covering the Tennessee Titans since 2020. His previous stops include Titan Sized, Titans Wire, and A to Z Sports, among others. When not watching football, Lazenby enjoys golfing and spending time with his family. Follow him on X @TitansOnSIFollow TitansOnSI