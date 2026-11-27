The Tennessee Titans' defense is historically bad right now. That's a literal statement; if the Titans allow more than 40 points in Week 12 to the Jacksonville Jaguars (the same team that scored 40 on them two games ago), they'll have done so for four straight opponents.

That would be the first time in franchise history that Tennessee has given up 40+ points in four consecutive contests. You don't have to look much further than that to see that things are flying in the wrong direction on that side of the ball. Things only get complicated when weighing who to blame.

The natural inclination is always to point the finger at the head coach, especially when he's calling the defensive plays. But it isn't that easy for Tennessee. In fact, I'd argue that it's far too early to be blaming Saleh for much of anything that he inherited.

One number posted by PFF tells the whole story. Over the last three seasons, the Titans have allowed 1228 points to opponents. That's good for second most in the NFL during that time, and by a cushy 35-point margin.

The Cowboys defense has had a tough time pic.twitter.com/WcJSwEVB1E — PFF (@PFF) November 27, 2026

Tennessee's defense has been bad, and that was part of the reason Saleh made for an appealing hire in the first place.

Saleh's work on Titans' defense was never a one-year deal

I'll be the first to admit that the first batch of free agents brought in after Saleh's hiring aren't panning out. CBs Alontae Taylor, Cor'Dale Flott, and Joshua Williams have formed one of the worst collective units in football. Saleh doesn't have unending slack in Nashville.

However, this number reflects just how broken the Titans were as a franchise before he came on. It's also no coincidence that the three-year period goes back to when Brian Callahan was hired in 2024. The quick-pull Vrabel firing giving way to Callahan coming on was a brutal one-two punch.

It's a punch that the Titans have yet to recover from. On top of two regime changes in rapid succession, Tennessee traded away both DT Jeffery Simmons and S Amani Hooker this season. It's clear that those moves were a means to fully rebuild in the draft.

We just have to let Tennessee get there. General manager Mike Borgonzi didn't bring Saleh in to drive the boat only to weight his drafts with offensive picks and smoke his coach out of the job. Titans fans can expect a stronger defensive lean in 2027 as this group looks to recover.

Jets' defensive rankings under Saleh promise a surge

Let's take a look back at Saleh's first season with the New York Jets. In 2021, the Jets' defense allowed 29.6 points per game and 504 points in total; both were good for the worst in the league.

Fast forward to the very next season? The Jets skyrocketed all the way up to fourth in both categories, with the metrics falling to 18.6 and 316, respectively. New York finished 12th the following year; not quite as strong as fourth, but much better than 32nd.

What does all this mean? Well, beyond calls for patience regarding Saleh's process as this team's leader, it means the Titans need a knockout draft next spring. We'll see where things go on that front. For now, it may be a comfort to know it was always going to take a while to turn this defense around.