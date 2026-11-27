Over the past three games, the Tennessee Titans have allowed an average of 42 points to opponents. Of course, all three contests ended in a loss for Tennessee, the most recent of which saw Robert Saleh's defense give up 51 points to the Dallas Cowboys in a road embarrassment.

The Titans hadn't allowed 40+ points in three consecutive games since 2004. If you think that's bad, take this one in: Tennessee has never in franchise history given up 40+ points in four straight contests. All signs point to that streak being broken in Week 12.

Tennessee is set to rematch with Jacksonville after the Jaguars handed them a 40-23 loss in Week 10. QB Trevor Lawrence threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns in a game that, while at times close, was never really in question. The Jaguars have an iron grip on the AFC South at 7-3.

i'm not trying to be a pessimist here; in my own prediction for the incoming duel, I have Tennessee holding Jacksonville to 38 points. In a loss, sure, but that's a positive beat for the defense.

Nov 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse (93) walks off the field after the game between the Cowboys and the Titans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaguars have the tools to create brutal Titans history

But it's necessary to point out that the Jaguars are entering this matchup with the perfect mix to break 40 anyway. For starters, they did so just two weeks ago, and now the Titans could be without CB Cor'Dale Flott after he injured his neck in Week 11.

If every game for the 1-9 Titans is a trial run for what could be, the Jaguars are in the opposite position. This is a team that went all out at the trade deadline, adding multiple defensive juggernauts, to try and make a run in the present.

This is a team that had scored 40+ points in two of their last three games before putting up an 18-point dud in a loss to the New York Giants. Lawrence has a whopping 22 TDs on the year up to now.

For Coach Saleh, this means flipping all the switches to make sure that his defense doesn't get destroyed again in front of a jolly crowd on the road. Yesterday, Saleh said that in trying to make his defense simpler to up the speed against Dallas, it actually slowed them down.

This is the same way that went on to call the defense "dog----" following their defeat. The wheels have long flown off and left the Titans' defense stranded on the side of the road. Nobody is coming to save them, not last-second signings nor the guy driving the car in the first place.

I don't know what a solution looks like at this point that isn't outright tearing down and rebuilding the defense, starting in the secondary. But I can tell you that a defensive HC making this sort of history in his first season is about as bad as it gets.