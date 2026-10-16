Titans vs. Colts Expert Game Picks: Tennessee Projected to Fall to an AFC South Rival For Second Straight Week

The Tennessee Titans will look to pick up their first win of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, as head coach Robert Saleh's group will travel to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the 2-3 Indianapolis Colts.

Tennessee is coming off an embarrassing 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 5, while Indianapolis fell on the road 34-22 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both teams will be eyeing major bounce-back victories, and with it being a division game, the stakes are a little higher than usual.

With all that said, let's take a look at what the experts think about Sunday's AFC South battle between the Titans and the Colts.

Titans vs. Colts Expert Game Picks

CBS Sports: Colts 24, Titans 20

Words from the author Tyler Sullivan: You'll undoubtedly scratch your head at this pick, and it's hard to blame you. Tennessee hasn't instilled any confidence this season and is punting on a league-high 53% of its drives. Still, I think this line is too big in a divisional matchup against the Colts, whom I don't believe are a serious player in the AFC. The Indy offense can't move the ball efficiently, ranking 29th in the NFL in yards per play (4.6). Meanwhile, their defense is 28th in the league in total yards allowed (384.2). Daniel Jones has also turned the ball over more times (7) than he's found the end zone (4) this season. So, for as bad as the Titans offense has been this season, Indy isn't that far off, so I'll gladly put the full touchdown in my back pocket."

Pro Football Talk: Colts 27, Titans 10

Words from the author Mike Florio: The Colts can’t afford to lose at home to a team that can’t do much on either side of the ball.

Jeremy Bergman: Colts 24, Titans 19

Brooke Cersosimo: Colts 32, Titans 23

Gennaro Filice: Titans 14, Colts 13

Bobby Kownack: Colts 24, Titans 20

Dan Parr: Colts 27, Titans 20

Words from author Gennaro Filice: Admittedly, Tennessee has played like the most beatable team in the entire league, particularly on offense, where the Titans rank dead last in points and yards by comfortable margins. But Saleh’s D at least has some bite, especially up front. Jeffery Simmons is an absolute force of nature, and while John Franklin-Myers has yet to validate his $63 million deal as a pass rusher, he remains quite effective against the run. Is it that hard to imagine the Titans containing Jonathan Taylor, getting just enough offense from Cam Ward and eking out a low-wattage win?

Matt Bowen: Colts

Mike Clay: Colts

Jeremy Fowler: Colts

Dan Graziano: Titans

Kalyn Kahler: Colts

Pamela Maldonado: Colts

Eric Moody: Colts

Ben Solak: Colts

Lindsey Thiry: Colts

Seth Wickersham: Colts

At 0-5 and showing barely any life last week, the experts aren't giving the Titans much of a chance to pull off the upset. However, Tennessee has been competitive in a few games they've played this season, so the upset can't be ruled out.

If the Titans lose and fall to 0-6, the panic in Nashville will be at an all-time high. Tennessee hasn't won a game since December 2025, and at this point, it's hard to argue that the last three years haven't been the worst in franchise history.