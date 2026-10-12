Postgame Quotes That Matter From Robert Saleh After Titans' Lifeless Week 5 Loss to Texans

Another Sunday means another Tennessee Titans loss. This time, head coach Robert Saleh's group fell to the Houston Texans 26-3 at home, dropping to 0-5 in the 2026 season.

Not much went right for Tennessee against Houston. The offense managed just 187 total yards and didn't find the end zone, while the defense allowed Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud to get too comfortable in the pocket, leading to an efficient outing for the 2023 No. 2 overall pick.

The Titans are arguably the worst team in the NFL and have shown no improvement from last season's 3-14 performance. Saleh spoke to the media after his team's latest embarrassing loss, and it's clear that he is running out of answers.

"Cam is our Starting Quarterback."

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks for a reciever during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Though he isn't the sole reason for Sunday's loss to the Texans, quarterback Cam Ward still didn't play very well. The 2025 No. 1 overall pick completed 23 of 36 passes for 170 yards and threw an interception.

After another uninspiring performance from his young signal-caller, Saleh was asked about the possibility of benching Ward for veteran Mitchell Trubisky, and the Titans head coach made it known that Ward is still Tennessee's No. 1 quarterback.

"Cam's our starting quarterback," Saleh said. "We're going to give him every opportunity to be successful this year, and we're going to continue working with him, grinding with him and trying to help him get better."

Ward was also asked why he should remain the Titans' QB1, and the Miami product said he is more than capable of handling the responsibilities of being an NFL starting quarterback.

"I just think my process, what I'm willing to sacrifice every week to get to the player that I want to be," Ward said on remaining as the Titans starting quarterback. "Also the player that the team needs and the organization needs to win games. I love the criticism and everything that comes with the quarterback territory. It's the best position in the world. Stuff goes the right way, you take all the credit. Stuff goes the wrong way, you take all the blame."

He hasn't lived up to expectations so far this year, but it is still too early to bench Ward. Tennessee must give Ward an ample sample size before making a decision on whether he is the answer at the most pivotal position in the sport.

"This organization is going to have its day in the sun."

Despite a 0-5 start to his tenure as head coach, Saleh isn't losing any confidence. The defensive-minded coach stated that he will turn the Titans around and bring the franchise back into the sun as a winning organization.

"We are going to flip this thing, and eventually this organization is going to have its day in the sun," Saleh said.

Tennessee has won six games since the start of the 2024 season, and hasn't tallied a victory since Week 16 of the 2025 season. There may not be a franchise in a darker place than the Titans right now, and we'll see whether Saleh can turn the tide and be the coach who brings winning football back to Nashville.

"The Next 12 Games"

The most impactful quote from Saleh's press conference was his message to his guys about the next 12 games. Saleh said that the final 12 games of the year will decide who will stick around in Tennessee and be a part of the franchise turnaround.

"The next 12 games will determine which of you will be here when we turn this thing around."

The Titans were one of the most active franchises in the league on the player acquisition front this past offseason. So far, none of those additions have paid off and made major contributions. We could see another roster turnover period for Tennessee as soon as next spring.

A road contest against the 2-3 Indianapolis Colts is next for the Titans. A loss would drop Tennessee to 0-6 for the first time since 2009, and could officially kickstart draft talk.