Sunday's blowout 26-3 home loss to the Houston Texans keeps the Tennessee Titans winless.

Tennessee is now one of three teams without a victory through five weeks. The Texans dominated Tennessee, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stunned the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.

This loss marks seven consecutive losses for the Titans; their last win came against the Kansas City Chiefs without QB Patrick Mahomes in December.

Now, it's time to take a deeper look at the snap count, performances and decision-making by the Robert Saleh-led coaching staff against Houston.

Winner: Tyjae Spears

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) fakes a handoff to running back Tyjae Spears (2) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the previous two weeks, I have listed RB Tyjae Spears as a loser due to his firm role behind starter RB Tony Pollard.

However, Spears served as a reliable security blanket for QB Cam Ward in the pass game, earning him a spot as a winner. In addition to playing a season-high with 34 snaps, Spears led Tennessee in receptions with nine on nine targets for 28 yards.

Although Spears gave up a fumble on an awkward exchange from Ward, his overall performance was positive against Houston, especially because he's been relegated to pass blocking over the previous weeks.

Tennessee should look to utilize Spears as a pass catcher out of the backfield to help an underperforming Ward make easy reads.

Loser: Mitchell Trubisky

Tennessee Titans quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We're at the point in the season where benching Ward should be a real option for the Titans coaching staff.

Ward had another underwhelming performance, completing 23 of 36 passes, nine of which were check-down passes to Spears, for a total of 170 yards passing. Furthermore, Ward absorbed four sacks and turned the ball over twice with one interception and a bobbled handoff to Spears.

Ward has the worst record for any quarterback in NFL history in their first 22 starts.

QB Mitchell Trubisky is yet to take a snap this season for the Titans. The former second overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has a winning record as a starter, going 31-26 across a decade-long career.

Once the Texans took a 19-3 in the third quarter, the game felt essentially over due to Tennessee's inept offense.

In the fourth quarter, I thought there would be a chance Trubisky would get some reps. Instead, the Ward-led Titans turned the ball over on downs twice.

Unless Ward improves, expect to see Trubisky get play time soon.

Loser: Nick Singleton

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Nick Singleton (32) runs with the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the third week in a row, RB Nick Singleton is a loser after not playing a single offensive snap against the Texans.

The rookie has only made 14 offensive snaps in three games this season. So far this season, Singleton has played primarily on special teams with 21 appearances.

Unexpectedly, the Titans handed the ball off to second-year pro RB Kalel Mullings over Singleton. In his one carry, Mullings earned a three-yard gain, only his fourth career touch. gs

Singleton's role in the offense continues to be a mystery.

Loser: Cedric Gray

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles against Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Returning to the loser list is LB Cedric Gray; the Titans' leading tackler last season is yet to record more than 30 snaps in a game this season.

Against Houston, Gray has held to only 28 snaps, according to PFF. Despite the low snap count, Gray racked up six tackles and half a sack alongside DT John Franklin-Myers.

Gray has consistently played about half the snaps of rookie LB Anthony Hill Jr. and LB Cody Barton.

While Hill Jr. has emerged as one of Tennessee's best defensive players, Barton and Gray are nearly identical statistically. Barton has 26 total tackles and one pass deflection; Gray has 22 total tackles and half a sack in one less game.

It appears Gray's inactivity in Week 1 from a concussion has set him back in the depth chart in favor of Barton.