Titans Waiver Claims: Robert Saleh Adds 4 New Defenders, Makes 1 Surprise Cut

Roster cut day always feels like one of, if not the biggest of the offseason. The Tennessee Titans' moves yesterday didn't disappoint on that front, with a litany of moves on either side of the ball coming on Sunday. Check out our recap of the biggest surprises here.

Yet with roster drops come waiver claims the next day. One team's cut is another team's treasure, as the saying goes. Alongside the rest of the league, Robert Saleh and the Titans rushed to the cutting room floor today to make a few new additions when the waiver wire opened up.

Interestingly, all three of Tennessee's early pickups came on the defensive side of the ball. The offensive line looked like a natural spot for a swing tackle to swoop in, and yet, Saleh and the Titans are all in on defensive depth.

As of now, the Titans are confirmed to have cut LB Mohamoud Diabate to make room. That's somewhat surprising, given his reliable camp and performance in the preseason. Diabate making the roster seemed surefire, but now, he's off the team just one day later.

With more information sure to come, here's everything you need to know right now about Tennessee's four immediate snags.

Owen Pappoe (LB)

At the top of Tom Pelissero's list of Titans claims is LB Owen Pappoe. Pappoe, who spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, led the red birds in special teams snaps two seasons in a row, in 2024-25.

He'll be expected to assume that same role in Tennessee, no doubt. It's worth noting that Pappoe did come up with a forced fumble and 28 tackles in what was narrowly a career year for the LB in 2024. He forced another fumble in this preseason, too.

A developmental piece to watch for the Titans under Saleh.

Nazir Stackhouse (DT)

Nazir Stackhouse is coming off a relatively uneventful season as a rookie with the Green Bay Packers. The former Georgia Bulldog DT posted 12 total tackles in 13 appearances, with most of his impact coming in the form of assists (10).

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse (93) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, Stackhouse made a name for himself with the Packers as an undrafted free agent last summer who punched up and made the cut for their 53-man roster. If he'd gone unclaimed, Green Bay likely would've brought him back in on the practice squad.

However, it will be Tennessee who gets to continue the development of the second-year nose tackle. Another "wait and see" addition for Saleh's defense.

Melvin Smith Jr. (CB)

Smith Jr., like Stackhouse, is also entering his second season in the NFL. Smith had a solid training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs, making notable progress as a backup in the secondary before exiting the Chiefs' final preseason game with a rib injury on Friday, Aug. 28.

As a result, Smith potentially poses as a high-upside IR stash for the Titans. It's no surprise to see the secondary receive a little extra attention on waivers after that group stood out all preseason as one of Tennessee's apparent weakest.

Smith still awaits his first regular season game. Depending on his health, his first opportunity to do so could be in Nashville.

Terrell Burgess (S)

Burgess, who came in after the aforementioned three players per Mike Garafolo, stands out as Tennessee's most experienced pickup of the day so far.

Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Terrell Burgess (26) celebrates a pass break up against the New York Giants during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The veteran safety has five years of experience in the league, most recently appearing in 16 games for the New Orleans Saints this past season. He finished that campaign with 22 total tackles and three passes defended.

Burgess is another encouraging depth add for the Titans' secondary, and was someone expected to stick around in New Orleans if another team didn't swoop in. Tennessee, of course, swept in.