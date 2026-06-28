The Tennessee Titans didn't have the most dynamic offense in 2025, to say the least. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward was not put in the best position to succeed, and as a result, the team had another bad season.

To rectify that, the Titans drafted wide receiver Carnell Tate and signed Wan'Dale Robinson and Daniel Bellinger in free agency. This is definitely a better-looking group than last year's, and that's not even debatable. However, not everybody is sold that this group of weapons is that much better, and I think the unit is still being overlooked.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell recently ranked each team's offensive weapons for 2026, and I'm going to explain why the Titans are too low.

Titans' Weapons Still Ranked Near Bottom of League

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans wider receiver Carnell Tate (14) makes a catch during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

In Barnwell's rankings, the Titans come in at No. 25. It's definitely an improvement over last year, when Barnwell had the Titans' weapons at No. 32. But, still, I think this is too harsh a ranking for a much-improved group.

"Of course, if the three wideouts (Tate, Robinson, Ridley) don't perform, there's not much behind them. Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike were overmatched in starting roles a year ago," said Barnell. "The Titans replaced Chig Okonkwo with blocking tight end Daniel Bellinger, and nominal receiving tight end Gunnar Helm averaged just over 8 yards per catch as a rookie. Tony Pollard continues to soldier on as an eminently solid veteran back, but the Titans need Tate to develop quickly to give this offense some much-needed star power."

Barnell said, "there's not much behind" the starting receiver trio, and I couldn't disagree more. Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor have been fantastic this offseason and should only get better in their second seasons. Barnell also criticized replacing Chig Okonkwo with Daniel Bellinger, but undervalued Gunnar Helm in the process.

Helm had a fine rookie season and has looked very athletic and solid this summer. I think there's reason to be confident in Helm in 2026, especially considering the improved receivers around him.

Why Titans' Offense Can be Much Better

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws on the first day of mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center, Tenn., Tuesday, June 16, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I've talked in depth about how much better I think this offense can be in 2026. Cam Ward gave us plenty to be excited about as a rookie, despite less-than-ideal circumstances. There's no reason to think he can't be much better in 2027 with a better supporting cast and a new, experienced coaching staff.

Something Barnwell didn't factor into his rankings was the coaching staff. Brian Daboll is the new offensive coordinator, and Robinson and Bellinger have experience in his system. This could make the two new additions immediate contributors and help Ward take the next steps in his development.

Finally, much of this offense's ceiling will depend on Tate. If Tate reaches his full potential, he can be the No. 1 receiver the Titans have desperately missed since the A.J. Brown trade. An elite receiver makes up for many other deficiencies, and there's reason to believe that's exactly what Tate can be.