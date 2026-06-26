Titans TE Gunnar Helm: New Starter Earns No. 15 Spot in Top 25

We're making progress in our top 25 list of the most important Titans for 2026. We've covered reliable veterans, promising rookies, and young players looking to break out this season.

For the No. 15 spot, our selection falls in the latter category. Gunnar Helm enjoyed a solid rookie season, but the Titans are hoping to get even more out of him going forward. Former starting tight end Chig Okonkwo left in free agency, so the team is counting on Helm to elevate.

Helm is clearly deserving of being on this top 25, so let me explain why he's so important for 2026.

Why Gunnar Helm is Important

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm (84) makes a catch against the New Orleans Saints during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Well, Helm is the starting tight end, so he's obviously important. He has a full year of experience catching passes from Cam Ward, too, so he could be one of the top targets to begin the season at least.

For pretty much the entire history of the Titans, they've had solid tight end play. From Frank Wycheck to Bo Scaife to Delanie Walker to Okonkwo, the Titans have usually had a reliable tight end. The hope is that Helm can be the next in that long list of accomplished pass-catchers.

Wan'Dale Robinson and Carnell Tate will receive most of the attention from defenses, so Helm will be a key outlet for Ward. If he improves as a blocker, he'll be important in the run game as well. Even if he never improves as a blocker, though, the Titans now have Daniel Bellinger who can help out in that regard.

Gunnar Helm's Strengths and Weaknesses

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm (84) during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

We already saw some good things from Helm as a rookie. His strongest traits are his prototypical size and soft hands. Helm was a great pass-catcher at Texas in college and led the team in catches in 2024. He demonstrated that catching talent as a rookie, grabbing 44 passes for 357 yards.

As far as weaknesses, Helm isn't the most athletic or the best blocker. His handwork is a little awkward when blocking and he doesn't have the strongest lower body to fend off defenders. Helm also isn't going to set any new speed records, but he's quick enough to get open.

Overall, Helm is capable of thriving as a pass-catching tight end. He can get open across the middle and he catches almost everything within his grasp. He probably doesn't have an elite ceiling, but he can be a reliable option in the pass game for years to come.

Why We Put Helm at No. 15

Tennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm (84) takes the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Simply put, I don't think there are more than 14 players on the roster more important than Helm. He's the starting tight end and will receive a ton of targets in 2026. Much attention is being paid to the new-look wide receiver room, which could help Helm go a little under the radar.

Helm earned this ranking due to contributing as a rookie, but also because I anticipate him taking a leap. As I mentioned above, the Titans have always utilized tight ends, so it's easy to project Helm being a key piece going forward. In fact, I'm fairly confident he'll be even higher in next offseason's top 25 list.