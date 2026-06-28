4 Titans Entering Their Final Season in Nashville in 2026

The Tennessee Titans are entering a pivotal 2026 season. The team has had a few disappointing seasons in a row, but the vibes are much higher this offseason with a new coaching staff.

With a new staff, it's just natural that the roster is going to keep churning. Plenty of talented players were added this offseason, and if the team takes a step forward as we expect, even more should be added next offseason.

As a result, there are several players who are almost certainly entering their final seasons in Nashville. Whether it be due to them being free agents in 2027 or just due to my expectations for younger players, let's talk about four players I can't see being on the roster in Week 1 of 2027.

RB Tony Pollard

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) speaks to the media after organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I've been ringing the bell for Tony Pollard all offseason. I think the veteran is being underrated at this point after rushing for 1,000 yards in four straight seasons. However, that doesn't mean I expect him to stick around in Nashville forever.

Pollard is set to be a free agent following the 2026 season, and he will also turn 30 next spring, which is not a good age for a running back. Plus, the Titans were reported to be very interested in Jeremiyah Love this offseason, so if they were interested in other running backs before this year, why wouldn't they be before next year?

We also have to remember Nic Singleton is on the roster, and the team does really like him. I just don't see the team paying a 30-year-old Pollard to stay around when Tyjae Spears also needs a new deal, and Singleton is around.

LS Morgan Cox

Tennessee Titans long snapper Morgan Cox (46) heads out before the game against the New England Patriots at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Morgan Cox is awesome. By all accounts, he's been a great teammate, and he's one of the best long snappers of his generation. There is absolutely no performance-related reason to move on from Cox, but I'm just thinking about the future here.

Cox is 40, and he'll be 41 before the 2027 season begins. I'm predicting that Cox has another solid year for the Titans in 2026 and decides to call it a career. The veteran has been selected to five Pro Bowls, and he has a Super Bowl ring. Why not retire having spent the last several seasons of your career in your home state?

LB Cody Barton

Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton speaks after mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, June 17, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cody Barton is probably on thin ice entering the 2026 season, but I do think he makes the roster. Barton has been speaking with the media, which is probably a good sign that he'll be on the team in 2026, but he could lose his starting spot soon.

As soon as the Titans drafted Anthony Hill Jr. this spring, it probably started Barton's clock. Even if the veteran holds on to his starting spot, Hill is younger with infinitely more potential. Barton is technically under contract through the 2027 season, but it wouldn't surprise me if the Titans cut him after 2026.

Cutting Barton after the 2026 season would net just under $7 million in cap savings for the Titans. It would also mean Hill would be free to be the starter in 2027 without having to worry about Barton.

WR Calvin Ridley

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) makes a catch on the first day of mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center, Tenn., Tuesday, June 16, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like Barton, Calvin Ridley isn't set to be a free agent until 2028. However, I will be shocked if he's still on the team for the 2027 season. If the Titans cut Ridley next offseason, they can save over $22 million against the cap.

Ridley is still a fine receiver. He's even had a 1,000-yard season for the Titans, and he was willing to restructure his deal to stay on the team this year. The thing is, Ridley will be 32 next offseason and playing on a high cap number. I've talked in depth about how good the Titans' receiver room is, so I can't imagine paying to keep Ridley around for another season.