Titans' Offensive Trio Receives Some Major Disrespect Ahead of 2026 Season

It's fair to say that there is plenty of excitement surrounding the Tennessee Titans this offseason. Much of that excitement is due to young quarterback Cam Ward, who showed plenty as a rookie to get people talking.

The team also gave Ward's weapons a much-needed upgrade, so the vibes are high right now. But, even with the upgraded roster, not everybody is sold on the Titans' offense. In fact, one recent ranking showed the Titans' offense some major disrespect.

Titans' Offensive Trio Ranked Among League's Worst

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) hands the ball off to running back Tony Pollard (20) during the first quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated recently ranked the NFL's "offensive triplets." For this exercise, Verderame picked the quarterback, running back, and top pass-catcher from each team and ranked them from worst to best.

For the Titans' combo of Ward, Tony Pollard, and Wan'Dale Robinson, Verderame slotted them in at No. 30. The Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins are the only offensive trios ranked worse than the Titans according to Verderame.

Regarding the Titans' placement, Verderame offered the following:

Ward finally has some help at receiver in Robinson and first-round rookie Carnell Tate, but the Titans are still light on talent. Robinson is a slot receiver who had 1,000 yards for the first time last year, while Pollard is the feature back, coming off 1,082 rushing yards and five touchdowns. The big question: Can Ward can take the next step after finishing last in EPA a year ago? Matt Verderame, SI

Verderame acknowledged that Robinson and Pollard both accumulated 1,000+ yards in 2025, but still ranked the trio this low. I've talked about it ad nauseum but Pollard is now incredibly underrated. The veteran has now rushed for 1,000+ yards in four straight seasons, which is an incredibly rare feat by the way.

Additionally, I don't think I would go with Robinson as the top pass-catcher in Nashville. Don't get me wrong, I like Robinson's game and think he'll be a great piece, but rookie Carnell Tate is unquestionably the team's best hope at wide receiver. Verderame used fellow rookie Jeremiyah Love for the Arizona Cardinals, so I'm not sure why he wouldn't use Tate here.

Going off of potential alone, you have to be excited about the duo of Ward and Tate. Combine that upward trajectory with Pollard's high floor, and I think there are easily more than two offensive trios worse than what the Titans have.

Critcism of Ward's Rookie Year is Unfair

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) makes a throw against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

In Verderame's piece, he mentioned that Ward finished last in EPA in 2025, which hurt the Titans' placement in this list. However, when you look at the bigger picture, it's very hard to blame Ward.

First, Ward had a supporting cast that was borderline embarrassing for a rookie quarterback. His offensive line was among the league's worst, and his wide receiver room probably WAS the league's worst. Additionally, you have to factor in his coaching staff, who were clearly in over their heads and not equipped to handle a young star.

Despite all of that, Ward still threw for over 3,000 yards with only seven interceptions. There are plenty of reasons to think Ward will take a step forward in a better environment, and if he does, the Titans will be much higher in Verderame's 2027 list.