Robert Saleh Calls Xavier Woods' Nasty Hit 'Cheap' as Titans Get Motivated for Game vs. Bears

The Tennessee Titans have been no strangers to scrums in joint practices this summer. After a fiery first go with the San Francisco 49ers, things cooled off last week with the Seattle Seahawks in town. Today, however, tempers flared as a result of a nasty incident that defined the meeting.

Toward the end of the Chicago Bears' practice with Tennessee, former Titans safety Xavier Woods laid a brutal hit on wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson that resulted in flags everywhere and multiple Titans players rushing to Robinson's defense.

Robinson would walk to the locker room under his own power afterward, missing the rest of practice following the scrum. Robert Saleh took the podium after practice to report that Robinson was being checked out for a concussion, clouding his availability for Saturday's preseason finale.

Saleh also wasn't afraid to address Woods' hit, calling it "cheap." He also compared the intensity of joint practice to an actual game, as opposed to preseason contests. With another on-field meeting with Woods and the Bears under the lights at Nissan Stadium just two days out, Tennessee certainly has a renewed motivation here.

Xavier Woods' Hit Was "Unacceptable "

The Titans head coach wasn't the only person to chime in on Woods' hit after practice, either. Guard Peter Skoronski dubbed the move "unacceptable," adding that it's exactly what not to do in a practice. He also reaffirmed that the offensive line will always defend their teammates.

Tennessee Titans safety Xavier Woods (25) smiles from the sidelines during the first quarter of an NFL pre-season game against the Minnesota Vikings at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Center Austin Schlottman proved that by rushing to the scene to shove Woods as soon as the whole ordeal went down. It had been a relatively clean practice up to that point.

Looking back, Woods' history with Tennessee was the shortest of almost any team in his career. The safety spent just one season in Nashville before being released back in February of this year. Call it accidental, call it vitriolic; either way, the Titans need a win on Saturday to reset the tone.

Titans Can Reset the Tone vs. Bears

With Saleh alluding to the possibility that Tennessee could get to halftime in their final preseason game, the Titans will have plenty of opportunity to make a point on the field. That shouldn't include pushing and shoving, of course, but a continuation of their success from today.

On the back of a camp-defining, two-touchdown performance from Carnell Tate, the Titans offense was a handful for Chicago's defense. With or without Robinson, this unit has a point to prove.

It adds to the stakes that final roster cuts will take place just one day later, on Sunday. Woods' hit today turned the heat up under an already boiling pot in Tennessee. Fans should be in for an especially motivated Titans team on Saturday night.