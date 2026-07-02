Why Austin Schlottmann Could be the Perfect Center for Titans in 2026

At the time, the signing of veteran center Austin Schlottmann by the Tennessee Titans didn't generate many headlines. Many thought it was just another depth offensive lineman signing.

However, this signing could end up paying much bigger dividends than anyone expected. Schlottmann is one of several competing for the starting center job this summer, but he seems to be the favorite and there are clear reasons for that.

Today, let us explain why Schlottmann could be the perfect man for the starting center job in 2026.

Tennessee Titans center Austin Schlottmann (51) runs drills during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, June 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Schlottmann is Used to Earning his Place

Schlottmann has never had it easy in the NFL. He had to earn his place in the league as an undrafted free agent, and he's been locked in position battles almost every offseason.

"My whole career has been that, basically," said Schlottmann, to the Titans' Jim Wyatt. "(I) went to Denver in 2018 as an undrafted free agent with a super longshot of making it, stuck around on the practice squad, and then the next year you compete for a spot on the roster. And every year after that they are bringing guys in to replace you, and you have to compete and try and make the team.

"So, I think throughout my career I have learned how to do that. So, I think the best way to do it is just focus on yourself. Just try and get better every day and work. Be the best version of you every day."

Schlottmann spent the first three seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos. During that time, Schlottmann played in 42 games, but only received seven starts. Then, the interior lineman spent the next two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, playing in 25 games and getting seven starts.

After that stint, Schlottmann spent 2024 and 2025 with the New York Giants, where he worked under Carmen Bricillo and Brian Daboll. Which leads me to my next point...

Schlottmann Says his Best Play Came Under Daboll, Bricillo

Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants guard Austin Schlottmann (65) runs out the tunnel against New Orleans Saints during warmups at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned above, Schlottmann spent two years playing under Daboll and Bricillo in New York. The 2025 season was probably the best of Schlottmann's career, which is why he was so open to rejoining his coaches in Nashville.

"I played my best football with Dabes and Carm, and I'd like to keep improving," Schlottmann said. "Just trying to keep getting better. If you are not improving, you are getting passed up."

In 2025, PFF gave Schlottmann a 70.8 overall grade, which ranked 10th out of 40 qualified centers. The veteran also received a very solid 77 pass blocking grade, which ranked 4th out of 40 centers.

Obviously, there's something about this scheme that suits Schlottmann well. Granted, it wasn't the largest sample size in 2025, but if he can produce similar results in 2026, the Titans will have found themselves a steal.

Already Getting Comfortable with Cam Ward

As a center, it's pretty important to have a good feel for your quarterback. Well, luckily, Schlottmann and Cam Ward are already building chemistry ahead of the 2026 season.

"Working with Cam has been great," Schlottmann said. He's dialed in, he's learning the system well. He's super-fiery, which is fun, and that's contagious. You're on the field and he's fired up to be there, and he's fired up to go compete and try to beat the defense and fired up to score touchdowns and I think that is super contagious to guys in the huddle. It's fun to be around."

By all accounts, you won't find a harder worker or better teammate than Ward, so it's not surprising to see Schlottmann say what he said. Schlottmann has the exact outlook and mindset that you would want out of a center, and it seems obvious at this point that he's the favorite.