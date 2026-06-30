Tennessee Titans Reveal 2026 Open Training Camp Dates, Announce Final Nissan Stadium Scrimmage

We have officially entered the deadest time of the NFL calendar, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel. At the end of July, the Titans will kick off training camp, which always means the season is right around the calendar.

We recently found out that rookies will report for camp on July 23 while veterans will report on July 28. We also recently found out that the Titans are indeed holding joint practices with all three preseason opponents.

Now, on Tuesday, the team has revealed the dates of all practices open to fans, and they also gave us details about the final Nissan Stadium scrimmage. Let's find out what we know.

Titans Open Training Camp Dates

There will be eight practices for fans to attend, with seven of those being held at Vanderbilt Health Football Center, and one being at Nissan Stadium.

The dates are as follows:

Saturday, Aug. 1

Monday, Aug. 3

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Friday, Aug. 7 (Blue and White scrimmage at Nissan Stadium)

Sunday, Aug. 9

Monday, Aug. 17

Friday, Aug. 21 (joint practice with the Seahawks)

Thursday, Aug. 27 (joint practice with the Bears)

Tickets will become available on Wednesday, July 15, and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tickets can be reserved on the Titans' official website. All practices are free to attend, so you should probably plan on reserving as soon as possible.

Blue and White Scrimmage

Tennessee Titans fans at the 2025 NFL Draft | Stacy Revere/GettyImages

The Titans will host the Blue and White Stadium Scrimmage on Friday, August 7, at Nissan Stadium. This is a free and family-friendly event, and it represents the final opportunity for fans to see a practice at the current Nissan Stadium.

The team will have a fireworks show following practice, and there will be tailgate games, inflatables, and photo opportunities as well. The gates will open at 5:00 p.m. CT, with practice scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT.

This will be a fun night and a great opportunity to have one more fun event at Nissan Stadium.

Good Vibes Heading into 2026 Season

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward | Andy Lyons/GettyImages

Fans always love open practices, so people should be excited for this slate. From my own experience, the Titans have always been good about making training camp a fun experience, and this year should be no different. This will be a great first chance for fans to see Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson, and other newcomers up close before the season begins.

It's clear that the Titans are trying to make this a positive season, and there is a ton of optimism around the building. It would certainly be nice to end this era of the current Nissan Stadium on a positive note and enter the new stadium with all the momentum in the world.

I hope to see you all at training camp!