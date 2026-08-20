Why I’m Buying the Early Titans Hype Around Keldric Faulk

Look, I’m as excited about Carnell Tate’s potential with the Tennessee Titans as you are. Tate has all of the intangibles that make him an ideal running mate for Cam Ward, especially a few years down the road.

Right now, though? Keldric Faulk is the Titans rookie that has the bulk of my attention. This may be bad timing, given Faulk exited Wednesday’s practice with a shoulder injury, but the former Auburn Tiger has begun to convince me already that he’ll be capable of real impact this season.

Faulk's play in the SEC was enough to convince Robert Saleh to trade up and draft him with the 31st pick this year. He had 10 sacks over three seasons with Auburn, making a clear case for his NFL ability as a 6'5" brute off the edge.

His profile was exciting, but Faulk's play in week one is what really sealed the deal for me.

Faulk Was One of the Best Preseason Rookies in His Debut

Among all defensive rookies last week, Faulk ranked all the way up at the fourth spot according to PFF. While he didn't come away with a sack vs. the 49ers - something that could change this week - Faulk more than made his presence felt rushing San Francisco's offense.

It was wins between the lines that seperated Tennessee's rookie EDGE. Faulk did a noticeable job shedding blocks to make plays and pulling special attention from the Niners offensive line. He even had San Francisco chipping him in an effort to contain the rookie.

Faulk isn't the refined prospect he's likely to become under Coach Saleh in a few years, just as Tate isn't yet the WR1 he's expected to be alongside Cam Ward. But Faulk showed about as much upside as could've been expected of him in his live NFL debut.

What to Watch for From Faulk Moving Forward

The rest of Faulk's preseason will be dependent on what exactly is going on with his shoulder, but at this point, he should have ample opportunity to make an impact in the regular season as well.

Year one will be all about the experience for Faulk. Learning behind the likes of Cedric Gray, Jermaine Johnson, and the ever-reliable Jeffery Simmons, his physical intangibles make any incoming learning curves easy to bear for the Titans.

But I have a feeling those curves won't be as long-lasting as Tennessee had perhaps been planning for. Faulk's ability to disrupt the 49ers in week one hinted at a player that, given the time to settle into a professional system, will be impossible to keep off the field sooner rather than later.