T.J. Watt Confirms Status for Crucial Week 18 Game vs. Ravens After Collapsed Lung
T.J. Watt last suited up for the Steelers on Dec. 7, recording five tackles in Pittsburgh’s 27–22 win over the Ravens. The two fierce rivals face off once again this weekend, with the Sunday Night Football clash set to determine the AFC North title. The Steelers make the playoffs with a win or tie, while Baltimore would take the division with a win.
Days after the first game against the Ravens, Watt was hospitalized after suffering a partially collapsed lung while undergoing a dry needling treatment session at Pittsburgh’s facility. He underwent surgery to treat the condition, and has missed the last three games. Now, with the division and a playoff spot on the line, Watt is ready to return to the field.
“I feel pretty good,” Watt said Friday. “Honestly, I don’t know if I could say that a week ago, but I feel really good. I feel really confident about the week of practice. I’m excited to play.”
Watt returned to practice on Dec. 24 and has worked on a limited basis this week ahead of the Ravens showdown. The Steelers haven’t yet released Friday injury report, but all indications are that he will be ready to play on Sunday. Per Chris Adimski of the Tribune-Review, Watt says he’s practiced without restrictions this week.
During the media availability, Watt spoke for the first time about the “very scary” incident that led to the partially collapsed lung, but stressed that he doesn’t hold it against anyone with the organization.
“Got dry needling at the facility. Didn’t feel right shortly afterwards, was in a significant amount of pain, ended up going to the hospital and, as you guys saw, ended up needing surgery,” Watt said. “Recovery was different because it was something I wasn’t used to. But I’m very thankful for everybody here, very thankful for Dr. [Ryan] Levy at UPMC for taking care of me and helping guide this whole process back. It’s been very unique but I feel very good sitting here today.”
Watt said that he will take a break from dry needling but added that the treatment was a common one and this incident was a “fluke thing.”
In 13 games this season, the former Defensive Player of the Year has 53 total tackles, seven sacks, three forced fumbles, two recoveries and an interception.