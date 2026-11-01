Tom Brady Had a Priceless Reaction After He Swore on Live TV During Fox’s NFL Pregame Show

Tom Brady has quickly become more and more comfortable in his role as the lead NFL analyst for Fox Sports, and while that has helped him become one of the best announcers in all of football, it has also led to some funny mishaps on live TV by the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

That happened again during Fox’s NFL pregame show on Sunday when he said “oh s---“ during a segment with Drew Brees.

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Fox NFL Sunday host Curt Menefee was putting Brady and Brees through a quiz about all-time quarterback stats when Brady seemed to forget he was on mic and dropped the bad word. He quickly realized what he had just done and made a face that a little kid would make when they just said something that would get them in trouble with their parents.

Here’s that moment:

Tom Brady drops another “Oh sh*t” live on FOX. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fgMaFxDLXU — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 1, 2026

Whoops!

The other time this season that Tom Brady slipped up and swore on live TV

This wasn’t the first time that Brady dropped an “oh s---“ on live TV this season. The other one came in Week 2 when he was calling the Commanders-Cowboys game in Dallas.

While watching the replay of Jaylen Daniels injuring his elbow, Brady gave his honest, and NSFW, reaction.

#Commanders QB Jayden Daniels has suffered an elbow injury.



Tom Brady: “Oh sh*t.” pic.twitter.com/loqd5r51zc — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 20, 2026

He also had a little more fun in that game when he called Dak Prescott’s nice pass to CeeDee Lamb an “absolute piss missile.”

WOW! What a throw by Dak to CeeDee.



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/Enu7AaL43S — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 20, 2026

Tom Brady spoke for every NFL fan last week when he ripped the refs in the Packers-Lions game

Brady got off to a slow start in the booth when he began his new career three years ago, but he has quickly figured out he’s at his best when he’s not holding back.

That was on display last week when he went in on the refs after a number of controversial calls in the Lions’ win over the Packers.

“What?” Brady said after Detroit’s Derrick Barnes was called for unnecessary roughness after he hit Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd following an incomplete pass. “There’s no way. Oh, come on, man. Come on. [Jordan] Love throws it over the middle. There’s linebackers in the middle. He’s just turning his right shoulder away from it. That’s allowed 99 out of 100 [times]. It’s a bang-bang play. I know in super slow-mo every little minute frame looks like a lot, but when you’re on the field, you’ve got to pursue that ball. If [Lloyd] catches it, [Barnes] needs force to knock him on the ground. He needs force to knock that ball out. He can’t go in there and put his hand on him.”

Tom Brady is getting tired of the officiating:



"What? There's no way. Oh come on man. Come on."pic.twitter.com/HGoSTrJUk6 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 25, 2026

This week Brady is back in Detroit for the Vikings-Lions NFC North showdown. We’ll have to wait and see if he has any more viral moments up his sleeve in Week 9.