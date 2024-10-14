Tom Brady Took Rogue Shot at Peyton Manning During Cowboys-Lions Broadcast
Tom Brady was on the mic for Sunday afternoon's non-competitive affair between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys. The Lions got the scoring started early and didn't let up, blowing out the Cowboys 47-9 by the time the clock hit quadruple zeroes.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Lions were up 37-9 and had the ball on the Cowboys' goal line. They had two touchdowns called back because of penalties before ultimately kicking a field goal to extend their already-insurmountable lead. One of the flags led to a joking rogue shot from Brady about Peyton Manning and the record-breaking 2013 Denver Broncos offense.
A Jared Goff TD throw to Jameson Williams was called back due to pass interference on a "pick play" in which a receiver runs into another defender to free up his teammate. Brady had some thoughts.
"Over the years they've gotten really tight on calling those pick plays. Any remote contact draws a flag. I saw Peyton Manning when he threw 55 touchdowns, there were more pick plays in that offense than in the history of NFL football. Since then they've been cracking down."
A pretty funny observation from the all-time great.
There also may be some lingering frustration from Brady, who can lay claim to the most competitive quarterback in NFL history. He played those Broncos and their pick plays in the 2013 AFC Championship Game with a chance to go to the Super Bowl. But Brady and the New England Patriots lost, 26-16.
Manning set the NFL record that year for most passing touchdowns in a season, and it still stands. But his team ended up getting blown out by the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII.