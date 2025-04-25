SI

Travis Hunter Had Perfect Six-Word Message for Jaguars GM After NFL Draft Trade

Travis Hunter on the NFL draft stage after being selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Travis Hunter on the NFL draft stage after being selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a blockbuster at the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday, as they traded up from pick No. 5 to snag the No. 2 selection, which they clearly intended to utilize on two-way star Travis Hunter. Jaguars general manager James Gladstone gave Hunter a call to let him know that Jacksonville had traded up to select him.

When informed of the draft-changing trade, Hunter had just six words for Gladstone, words that immediately justified the decision that the first-year executive had made.

"Yes sir, that's the best decision," Hunter said to Gladstone, according to Michael Silver of The Athletic.

Hunter, widely regarded as one of the few can't miss prospects, warned teams to not "make a mistake" just hours before the '25 draft. So it was only fitting that he made sure to inform the Jaguars that they did anything but with their seismic trade.

