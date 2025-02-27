Travis Hunter Reveals Two Key Reasons Shedeur Sanders is 'Special' Quarterback
Shedeur Sanders is widely viewed as one of the top two quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL draft, alongside Cam Ward. Though Sanders is not throwing or taking part in drills at the NFL combine this week, his former Colorado teammate Travis Hunter shared some insight on what makes Sanders a "special" quarterback.
"What makes his game so special is his accuracy and love for the game," Hunter said of Sanders during his media availability at the combine.
Hunter added that he is "very confident" that Sanders is the "best quarterback in this draft."
Few know Sanders better than Hunter, who has caught passes from Sanders over the last three seasons at Colorado and Jackson State. In 2024, Sanders and Hunter connected on 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. Sanders won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, and finished his senior season with 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Sanders is known for his accuracy, but Hunter added on Pro Football Talk that one of Sanders's overlooked traits is his ability to run when he needs to, even if he isn't nearly as fast as his father, Deion Sanders, was.
"He can get out of the pocket if he needs to," Hunter told Chris Simms and Mike Florio. "He can run a little bit ... He's sneaky fast. He's agile."
Hunter is not alone is his views of his former quarterback. FOX analyst Joel Klatt shared similar thoughts as Hunter on Shedeur this month, calling his abilities to be surgical and extend the play as reasons he believes Sanders is the "clear No. 1 quarterback" in the draft.