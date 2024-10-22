Mics Caught Travis Kelce, George Kittle Discussing Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl Plans
The Kansas City Chiefs-San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl rematch on Sunday didn’t exactly live up to expectations as the quarterbacks of each team struggled to take care of the football. Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy recorded no passing touchdowns and five interceptions in total, though the Chiefs were somehow able to walk away with a 28-18 win on the road to remain undefeated this year.
After the game, star tight ends Travis Kelce and George Kittle shared a sweet moment on the field. As colleagues of Tight End University and players who hold a great deal of respect for one another, Kelce and Kittle talked about potentially meeting up in this year’s Super Bowl in New Orleans for a proper rematch of the big game.
“Let's do it again in February, bro,” Kelce told Kittle.
“Yeah I know, why not,” Kittle replied.
Kittle has been enjoying a modestly better season than Kelce so far, with 375 yards to the Chiefs tight end’s 245 yards through six games. Kittle also has five touchdowns while Kelce has yet to find the end zone.
The 6-0 Chiefs appear to have a much better chance at making it to the Super Bowl compared to the banged-up 49ers, who are dealing with the injury- and illness-related absences of Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey.
Still, between now and February, anything can happen.