Travis Kelce Roasted Patrick Mahomes With Spot-On Impression of QB’s Voice
The Kansas City Chiefs are in Brazil, where they will kick off their 2025 season with a game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday night. While things will get serious once that showdown begins, it seems like Travis Kelce and Co. are having a little bit of fun on their road trip.
The star tight end, who got engaged to pop star Taylor Swift last month, spoke with reporters on Thursday and busted out a spot-on impersonation of Patrick Mahomes's voice while answering a question.
Kelce was quick to say Mahomes deserved that after the QB told reporters earlier in the week that he had to explain to Kelce "how the globe works" in terms of their long road trip to São Paulo, which is south of the equator.
Check this out:
Too good.
Mahomes and Kelce will be looking to lead the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl for the sixth time in seven years. That journey begins Friday night in Brazil.