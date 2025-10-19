Travis Kelce Had Scary Quote About Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs After Big Win vs. Raiders
The Chiefs took care of business on Sunday against the Raiders, blowing out their divisional rivals in a game in which Patrick Mahomes and Co. never took their foot off the pedal.
Fueled by the highly anticipated return of Rashee Rice, the Chiefs' offense was humming from the start, with Mahomes leading his team to a touchdown on each of Kansas City's first four drives. Mahomes made sure everybody "ate," as their season saying goes, and six Chiefs receivers finished with 30 yards or more in the 31-0 win.
Travis Kelce, who put together another nice performance with three catches for a team-high 54 yards, spoke about the Chiefs' success of late—they're now 4-3 on the year after dropping their first two games—in a postgame media availability.
Kelce had particularly glowing words for his star quarterback, who's making a strong MVP case midway through the season.
"[Patrick's] just always going to make sure that he's doing what he can to get better. And that's why I love playing with him. That's why this team is going to keep getting better throughout the year. ... You see Pat, and that sets the tempo. It never blows me away how good that guy can be," Kelce said.
The Chiefs tight end also spoke more generally about the Chiefs' offense as a whole and how the team has been able to find its groove.
"I think it's just a glimpse of what you're going to see from here on out," Kelce said. "We're going get even more and more in sync with having everybody, having the full game and having the full arsenal, as long as we all keep playing unselfish and getting excited for each other, the sky's the limit for this group, baby."
Mahomes has been playing some of his best football these past few weeks, with Sunday marking his second straight game with three passing touchdowns. The Chiefs will look to keep winning when they host the Commanders in Week 8.