Trey Hendrickson Trade: NFL Insider Names Three Teams Interested in Bengals Star
The Cincinnati Bengals and Trey Hendrickson have still yet to reach an agreement on a new contract, and it doesn't seem as if they're any closer to a deal than they were back in March at the start of the offseason.
With just a couple of weeks left until the regular season gets underway, NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday that Hendrickson could be available for a trade, if the team is able to find a buyer to match their hefty price tag.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported later Sunday that as many as three teams had shown interest in a potential Hendrickson trade.
Those teams, per Schultz, were the Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns. Schultz notes that an in-division trade, or a deal with the Browns, is an unlikely outcome given their rivalry, and that any deal for Hendrickson is still "highly unlikely."
As for the return Cincinnati is seeking, Schultz reports the team is expecting at least one impact player and a high-value draft pick in exchange for the 30-year-old wrecking ball.
Hendrickson has been one of the best EDGE rushers in football over the last few years. He's made four consecutive Pro Bowls with the Bengals and has had 17.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons. He has 57 total sacks and 112 quarterback hits in 65 games in Cincinnati.
Bengals fans were certainly hoping the two sides would reach an agreement at this point, but with no new deal in sight, it's possible this situation takes a turn and heads towards a trade as the ultimate resolution.