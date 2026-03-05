Trey Smith Used Iconic Mike Tomlin Quote to Shut Down Narrative of Chiefs Dynasty Ending

The Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2014 season this past season after reigning over the NFL for a decade-plus. From the 2019 season to ‘24, Kansas City played in five of the six Super Bowls and won three of them. The team quickly established itself as one of the best NFL dynasties in league history.

But, that era seemed to be dwindling after last season’s disasters. There’s certainly a narrative circulating in the football world saying the Chiefs dynasty we’ve grown accustomed to is “over.”

So, what do the Chiefs players think of that narrative? Offensive lineman Trey Smith quoted former Steelers coach Mike Tomlin when asked this question by Kay Adams on Thursday.

“I think back to the Mike Tomlin quote, at a press conference or something: ‘We do not care,’” Smith said, laughing. “We don’t care at the end of the day.”

Here’s a reminder of that iconic moment from Tomlin from 2020.

Smith had a pretty good impression of Tomlin.

Based on Smith’s response, it sounds like the Chiefs are not listening to all the outside noise coming from around the league heading into the 2026 season. But, they need to make improvements, that’s for sure.

Chiefs begin rebuild this offseason

While Smith maybe doesn’t believe the Chiefs’ dynasty is over, it’s clear the organization is making moves to start fresh in 2026. The rebuilding has begun, one could say.

Smith told Adams that the Chiefs need to start with improving the players who remain on the roster from last season. There’s obviously missing pieces, too, but it starts with the players already in the organization to make an impact on the Chiefs’ performance.

“We’re over here playing ball, we’re just doing our job,” Smith continued. “We just gotta be better. A lot of times last season, we weren’t playing our best football, we weren’t playing complimentary football. At the end of the day, we just have to go back to the drawing board and be great this offseason. Everyone has to repair.”

The Chiefs finished 6–11 last season, their worst record since 2012 and notably the worst campaign since the ascendance of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. To be fair, Mahomes suffered a torn ACL and missed the last three games of the season, but Kansas City was already eliminated from the postseason before his season-ending injury.

Smith reacts to Chiefs trading Trent McDuffie to Rams

The Chiefs made a big move on Wednesday by trading All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Rams. Mahomes was one player who publicly expressed his sadness for losing McDuffie. Smith agreed that it “sucks” to lose a teammate at the end of the day, but he understands the business of the sport.

For Smith, he is excited to see what talent general manager Brett Veach and the rest of the front office brings in this offseason, either from trades or from the NFL draft.

“I think they’re the best,” Smith told Adams. “Their ability to find talent, especially deep in the drafts. They found me in the 6th round, no one wanted me. ... We have full confidence in them for picking up talent and return.”

The Chiefs hold the No. 9 pick in April’s draft right now. In Sports Illustrated’s Daniel Flick’s latest mock draft, he projected USC receiver Makai Lemon to be selected by Kansas City. We’ll see who else Veach and the organization pick up in April to either build upon the current dynasty or create a new one in K.C.

