Video Captured Dan Campbell Hilariously Struggling to Get Giant Bean Bag in Truck

Moving furniture is a struggle for everyone.

Eva Geitheim

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine.
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dan Campbell might be a former NFL player and a good coach for the Detroit Lions, but even he isn't immune to the challenge of moving large items of furniture.

In a hilarious video captured by Campbell's wife, Holly, Campbell was seen trying to pack a massive bean bag into his truck bed. The bean bag was so huge that it was spilling out of the bin and nearly fell out on the way to the truck. Once Campbell was able to lift the bean bag onto the truck, he then hilariously jumped on the bean bag and moved around the surface to push the top down so it would fit under his truck cover.

Though Campbell succeeded, it was not without a strenuous effort and his family laughing at the efforts.

Whether it be his unusual Starbucks order, doing part of his workout in the shower, or how he moves a giant bean bag, Campbell has become known for his quirks and funny moments. He initially raised eyebrows when he talked about "biting kneecaps" during his introductory press conference with the Lions, but he has stayed true to who he is and these parts of his personality are now a main reason he is beloved and resonates with the Detroit fanbase.

Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

