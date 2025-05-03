Video Captured Dan Campbell Hilariously Struggling to Get Giant Bean Bag in Truck
Dan Campbell might be a former NFL player and a good coach for the Detroit Lions, but even he isn't immune to the challenge of moving large items of furniture.
In a hilarious video captured by Campbell's wife, Holly, Campbell was seen trying to pack a massive bean bag into his truck bed. The bean bag was so huge that it was spilling out of the bin and nearly fell out on the way to the truck. Once Campbell was able to lift the bean bag onto the truck, he then hilariously jumped on the bean bag and moved around the surface to push the top down so it would fit under his truck cover.
Though Campbell succeeded, it was not without a strenuous effort and his family laughing at the efforts.
Whether it be his unusual Starbucks order, doing part of his workout in the shower, or how he moves a giant bean bag, Campbell has become known for his quirks and funny moments. He initially raised eyebrows when he talked about "biting kneecaps" during his introductory press conference with the Lions, but he has stayed true to who he is and these parts of his personality are now a main reason he is beloved and resonates with the Detroit fanbase.