SI

Video Shows the Moment Patrick Mahomes Refused to Let Andy Reid Take Him Out vs. Bucs

The Chiefs quarterback wasn't about to exit the game after rolling his ankle.

Stephen Douglas

Andy Reid tries to tell Patrick Mahomes he’s taking him out of the game.
Andy Reid tries to tell Patrick Mahomes he’s taking him out of the game. / @NFL
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime in a thrilling Monday Night Football matchup in Week 9. Patrick Mahomes won the coin toss to start overtime and then took the Chiefs right down the field for a game-winning touchdown drive.

Mahomes almost didn't get a chance as coach Andy Reid wanted to take Mahomes out after he suffered a briefly scary ankle injury early in the fourth quarter. After the game, Reid said that he tried to take Mahomes out, but the quarterback refused and that he "wanted to fight me."

The NFL uploaded video to social media ... and it wasn't quite so tense.

Reid didn't exactly put up a fight. Probably because Mahomes seemed fine by the time he got back to the sideline. Poor backup quarterback Carson Wentz hadn't even broken a sweat warming up by the time Mahomes was jogging again.

This just goes to show you what kind of relationship the coach and quarterback have in Kansas City. Reid has the ultimate trust in Mahomes, who has done a pretty good job rewarding that trust to the tune of three Super Bowls in the last five years. If he says he can go, he can go. And boy can he go.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published |Modified
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NFL