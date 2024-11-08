Video Shows the Moment Patrick Mahomes Refused to Let Andy Reid Take Him Out vs. Bucs
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime in a thrilling Monday Night Football matchup in Week 9. Patrick Mahomes won the coin toss to start overtime and then took the Chiefs right down the field for a game-winning touchdown drive.
Mahomes almost didn't get a chance as coach Andy Reid wanted to take Mahomes out after he suffered a briefly scary ankle injury early in the fourth quarter. After the game, Reid said that he tried to take Mahomes out, but the quarterback refused and that he "wanted to fight me."
The NFL uploaded video to social media ... and it wasn't quite so tense.
Reid didn't exactly put up a fight. Probably because Mahomes seemed fine by the time he got back to the sideline. Poor backup quarterback Carson Wentz hadn't even broken a sweat warming up by the time Mahomes was jogging again.
This just goes to show you what kind of relationship the coach and quarterback have in Kansas City. Reid has the ultimate trust in Mahomes, who has done a pretty good job rewarding that trust to the tune of three Super Bowls in the last five years. If he says he can go, he can go. And boy can he go.