Albert Breer on Baker Mayfield's Contract Issue, Who is Falcons’ QB1?, Cam Jordan Back with Saints!

have a hard time seeing a scenario where this thing is not well over $50 million per year.

All right.

Welcome in to the Beer Report for Friday, June 19th.

Mandatory mini camps have wrapped up.

Offseason programs are complete.

The NFL summer is here and what we're gonna do today is look forward to a few of the things that you're gonna be, we're gonna be talking about when we get back from the summer.

And the first topic that I want to dive into is the Buccaneers situation right now.

Now, VitaV, officially a holdout, hold-in, however you want to term that, um, in the final year of his contract, he is obviously a massive piece of what they have done defensively there, really going all the way back to the Super Bowl year.

And then the bigger picture topic of the quarterback situation.

Baker Mayfield is now also in the contract year.

And we'll start with Baker because I think this is the big picture one that you have to look at and it's gonna help define where the Buccaneers are going forward.

The franchise tag for next year projects to be over $50 million a quarterback.

Hard to believe we're all, all the way there.

And then you start to look at some of the comps for Baker Mayfield, what Tuatungabiloa got a couple of summers ago in Miami, what Brock Purdy got last year in San Francisco, what Jared.

Goff got.

Jared Goff's story mirrors Baker Mayfield's in a lot of different ways.

Um, former number one overall pick, had some success in his first place, then winds up getting displaced by another quarterback, goes elsewhere, winds up resurrecting his career and becoming the centerpiece of another playoff team.

You know, so, I think when you look at Tua, you look at Purdy, you look at Um, at, at, at, at, at golf.

You look at the franchise tag where it is above $50 million now, and I have a hard time seeing a scenario.

Where this thing is not well over $50 million per year.

The Buccaneers have obviously had a great discount for Baker Mayfield over the last few years.

They got him on the one-year deal in 2023 and then they got him at $30 million per year over the last two years.

This year, he'll cost $40 million and that price tag is naturally going to rise.

And I, I think they wind up getting something done.

I think the important thing to look at here, just as far as where we've been to this point.

is they're just getting negotiations off the ground.

And if you look at some of the negotiations over the last few years in Tampa, they got some of the biggest names on their roster signed during training camp.

Um, you know, obviously, Tristan Werfs was one of those, their franchise left tackle, Luke Gecky, their right tackle, got done during Camp Zion McCollum.

Um, a corner for them, a really promising young corner for them, got done during camp last year.

Antoine Winfield would be the one outlier, but the franchise tag rules don't allow you to negotiate a long-term extension with a player after July 15th, so that had to be done earlier.

So, they've typically done things during training camp.

Baker Mayfield's already said he'd like to have this done before camp.

Uh, my guess would be they'll accelerate negotiations as we get closer to camp and make a real effort to try to get something done before camp to give their.

Quarterback peace of mind that this will be done.

I, I don't think the deadline is a hard one.

I know Baker said he'd like to have this done before camp.

He doesn't plan to negotiate um after the start of camp, but, you know, if they're closing in or they've made progress, it's hard to see cutting off negotiations with your quarterback.

Just because you've started practicing.

So my guess would be something gets done with Baker Mayfield.

The Vita V question is a different one because the, the defensive tackle market over the years has been really finicky.

Um, you know, he'd be now going into a 3rd contract, so that could be a really tricky one and I think that one, of course, you know, is, is, is, is one that's important to the Buccaneers, but one that could be a little bit more complicated.

I don't think it's quite as straightforward as a quarterback negotiation.

Um, our second topic today, the Atlanta Falcons now, um, are headed off for the summer and they do not have a starting quarterback yet.

Michael Pennox coming back off of the blown-out knee from late last season.

Um, he was able to do some things during, uh, during OTAs.

He was able to do really everything except for team drills.

The hope is that he's gonna be up and running and ready to roll when they get to the start of training camp.

But that's given Tuatungavaloa a nice opportunity and that he's able to jump in and start to get the reps with the other starters and start to get work in Kevin Stefansky's offense and start to learn what Tommy Reese wants from him.

Um, and I think this puts Michael Pennox a little bit behind.

Now, there are some similarities in the offense he was playing in under Zach Robinson in the last two years.

And, um, you know, where, where, where, where he's going now with Reese and Stefanski, you could loosely say they're both in the Shanahan McVeigh tree.

Um, but it's not the same as actually working with the coaches that you are going to be working with in the summer.

And so it'll be interesting to see where this goes.

Obviously, there's also the, the, the element of the investment that the Falcons have made in Michael Pennox, and that was the 8th overall pick.

Now, Matt Ryan wasn't there when they picked Michael Pennox 8th overall.

Ian Cunningham wasn't there when they picked Michael Pennox 8th overall.

Kevin Saansky wasn't there when they picked.

Uh, Michael Penn's 8th overall.

Um, but, you know, the organization does have that level of investment in him, and I think you have to give him every chance to go out and win the job.

And so, if I had to guess right now, I'd say Michael.

for that reason, is probably the starting quarterback, but Tua has certainly been given an opportunity to build some momentum going into the summer.

Finally, our third topic, and this is a good one.

Cam Jordan has signed on for his 16th season with the New Orleans Saints.

It's great to see this result because if you go back to February and March and April , it felt like there was a little bit of frustration on Jordan's end.

Um, he did want to finish his career with the Saints, but, you know, it was out there that he was willing to go and, and, and seek opportunities elsewhere.

Um, and there was actually at one point, um, the, the, the chance that maybe he could wind up reuniting with Dennis Allen in Chicago.

That's not gonna happen.

He's gonna get a 16th season in New Orleans.

It'll, in all likelihood be his final season in the NFL.

Um, just an incredible, incredible career.

A guy who's made a real impact in the community there, um, in New Orleans, and I think he's gonna be an important piece for them, um, in 2026.

If you look at the makeup of their team, they've gotten a lot younger and a lot of key spots, and, and, and, and a lot of that is on offense .

So, um, you look at all the young guys that they've got now on offense, the two young tackles, and Kelvin Banks and, and, and, um, And, and, and Talo Talis uh Fuaga, who both first-round picks, both will benefit directly from working with Jordan.

Um, you've got Jordan Tyson now joining Chris Olave at receiver, you know, you've got Oscar Del coming in at tight end.

So you've got a lot of young pieces there on the offensive side, some of the young pieces, guys like Kole McKintry on the defensive side of the ball.

Having a guy like Cam Jordan, who has the institutional knowledge of where that franchise has been, who's been Able to help set a standard for that franchise for so many years.

I think it's a really important piece um to have, um, when you've got a young team like Kellen Moore's got there and obviously a really good story.

There aren't too many of these where a guy lasts 16 years in the NFL and is able to do it wearing only one helmet and Cam Jordan's gonna get that done this year.

So, Uh, congrats to Cam on that.

Again, I think it's a really good story based on how rare that's become.

Appreciate you guys coming out.

As always, you can leave your comments or your questions down below here on the YouTube page or you can get to me on my social media at Albert Breer on Twitter, at Albert R Breer on Facebook, at Albert_Breer on Instagram.

Appreciate you guys coming out.

We will see you next week.