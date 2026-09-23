Albert Breer on QB Options for Giants, Niners Look Great and Bucs' Struggles

All right.

Welcome in to the Report for Wednesday, September 23rd.

Week two is now in the books.

We are 32 games into the 2026 NFL season, just one day away from week three kicking off at Lambeau Field.

That'll be the Falcons and the Panthers, Michael Pennox Jr.s 2026 debut.

But as for right now, we are going to answer your questions as we always do.

We put the call out for questions on Twitter on Tuesday, and we're gonna get to three of your questions.

Right here, right now.

The first question comes from Nick Riley, that's at N Riley 15.

Nick asks, would the Giants be interested in any of the Cleveland Browns quarterbacks?

It's a natural question to ask based on what happened on Monday night.

Of course, the concern with Jackson Dart, um, is, has been ramped up over the course of the last 36 hours.

Initially, he was believed to have a sprained MCL.

Um, guys, depending on the grade can come back from that.

Um, the results of the MRI on Tuesday showed more damage, and now the Giants have a decision to make.

Um, for right now, I'd say they are where a lot of teams wind up going when they have a serious quarterback injury.

And oftentimes you see in these cases, teams will take 2 weeks, 3 weeks to, to assess what they've got on their roster, to give the backup a chance to play, to get a closer look at the guys behind the backup, and then go from there.

So, My guess would be, and this is a guess, but my guess would be that's where the Giants go.

The Giants have Jameis Winston, an experienced starting quarterback on the roster.

You ride with Jameis for right now.

Maybe you sign Brandon Allen back, maybe you elevate Jake Hayner off the practice squad.

The advantage those three guys have is that those guys spent the offseason, spent training camp, um, and then for 2 of them into the regular season, In the Matt Naggy, Greg Roman offense.

And so, those guys have the experience and the background with their teammates, within the system.

So you give those guys a chance to show that the ship is steady, um, with the ship can be steadied with those guys.

On the depth chart.

Now, again, if you have to start to look outside and, and that can happen too, then I think you start to look at the teams that are heavy on their quarterback depth chart.

Cleveland, of course, would be one of those teams.

I, you know, I don't, I can't imagine.

Watson would be the option for the Giants.

Um, I also have my doubts that they would bring Shadoor Sanders in.

Would you look at Dylan Gabriel?

I can't imagine, again, Talent Green would be the answer right now.

Lots of athletic potential, but is he ready to start an NFL game?

I don't know about that.

Then you can look across the league at some other teams that have Um, you know, have, have some depth at the quarterback position.

Pittsburgh would be one.

They've got Aaron Rodgers at the top of the depth chart, Mason Rudolph is the backup, Will Howard and Drew Aller are still there.

Do you have an interest in Will Howard?

Do you think Will Howard can play?

Um, do you make a play for Mason Rudolph potentially as somebody who would come in and, and maybe at least give you steady quarterback play?

Minnesota is another one.

Longtime New York NFL reporter Gary Meyers brought the idea of taking a flyer on JJ McCarthy.

I don't hate that idea.

Now, is he ready to play after everything he's been through in Minnesota?

Is that what's best for him?

I don't know.

I think Kevin O'Connell genuinely still wants to work with him.

Um, but it is an option at least to consider, um, with the Vikings having, you know, the, the, the, the depth that they have at the quarterback position and Kyler Murray coming back this week.

The fact of the matter is that for right now, at least, this is a situation that I think the Giants are going to let evolve.

The first thing they need to do is determine whether or not Dart's gonna have a season-ending surgery.

That's gonna, that decision will come in short order.

So we should have an answer on that relatively soon.

After that, I think I think you assess what you have on your roster, and this is a short-term thing.

For the next couple of weeks , you get a look at what Jameis looks like as a starting quarterback.

You get to look at the other guys on the roster, and then again, you look at the core teams that are, that are quarterback-heavy.

You could also look, you know, at guys that John Harbaugh has background with, um, Uh, you know, the idea of calling Cincinnati on Joe Flacco, I, I don't hate it.

Would Cincinnati do that?

Maybe not.

They really like having Joe around.

But the idea of calling Cincinnati on Joe Flacco, John Harbaugh, of course, has a ton of experience with Joe Flacco.

Tyler Huntley would be another one.

I can't imagine the Ravens would trade away a guy that they really trust as their backup quarterback behind Lamar Jackson.

Um, but he'd be another one to consider.

Uh, the point is that you have to, again, let this thing evolve.

We are still just 36 hours out from Jackson Dark getting hurt, and I think the Giants will let it evolve.

So, not an ideal situation.

And again, I think it is very fluid and probably will remain fluid for the next couple of weeks.

Um, all right.

Question number 2, this one is coming from Um, sourdough spam or at, at sourdough Spam, that's Jake.

Jake asks with how good the 49ers have looked.

Can you see them making a big move for a D-lineman before the trade deadline?

Jake, I, I love the question because the foundation of the question is how good they've looked.

And I asked this question to Connor on the podcast on Monday.

I, I, I've asked other people this question.

Like just imagine that the Rams played the way that the Niners have in the first two weeks of the season with Australia baked into it, and then coming back off of Australia and playing the way that the Niners did, um, against Miami.

I think we would be talking about the Rams potentially going undefeated.

That's how well the 49ers have played.

And what I love about the way that they played is they won different ways.

That first game, they do what they've done against the Rams.

Historically, which is they tested the Rams physically, they rushed for 170 yards , then they come back against a Miami team that was hell-bent on stopping the run.

Brock Purdy goes 20 of 22, incredibly efficient quarterbacking performance.

So you're starting to see now things coalesce, and this looks like a really good team now, and this looks like a team with all the age that they have in the roster that is capable of competing at the highest level.

So, I, I think you owe it to the guys on the roster to explore everything, right?

So, 4 guys like Trent Williams, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa, uh, Fred Warner.

Some of these older guys on the roster, your quarterback, you bring in Osa Diggizua in the, in the offseason.

That was a big pickup.

You bring in Mike Evans, like you've got a ton of guys that are either in the heart of the core, uh, in the heart of the prime of their careers, back into the prime of their careers, or at the end.

So, like, I think you owe it to those guys who investigate everything.

That said, this is still a team that needs to continue to infuse its roster with young talent.

And so, I think that's sort of the divide here.

And that's why I would tell you, I don't know that I would give away draft capital, serious draft capital for bit pieces.

I think I would do it for a difference-maker.

If you have a guy that you think is gonna put you over the top, say Max Crosby comes, becomes available, and it looks like that's not gonna happen.

The Raiders are 2 and 0 right now.

Max Crosby is playing great.

Let's say someone like that became available, I think you would have to investigate it.

If, you know, you're talking about a guy just to fill up a spot and you're giving up like significant draft capital, I would think twice about that.

So, I think that John Lynch, the GM there, Kyle Shanahan, I think they have to think kind of in like two lanes on this.

The first lane is serving what they've got right now and how can they really enhance what they've got right now, while serving the other lane, which is they We still have to be cognizant of what this is gonna look like going forward in the future.

And, you know, and, and, and, and, and remember that it's, you know, still a roster that 23 years from now it's gonna look significantly different and it's gonna need that young talent in the group.

And part of the reason they got older, remember, is the Trey Lance trade, giving up the first-round picks that they did.

Those guys who would be those first-round picks would be right in the prime of their careers right now.

That's part of why the rosters got the older look it does and why, again, that draft capital is really valuable to the 49ers.

Finally, question number 3, what is going on in Tampa?

They are now 2 and 9 in the last 11 regular season games stretching back to last season.

They were 12-3 in their previous 15 regular season games before that stretch and looked like a serious contender.

At 5 and 1 last year before facing Detroit in week seven.

It's a fair question, JD Evans, and, uh, JD I would tell you that I, I gave it a lot of thought.

I gave it a lot of thought, a lot of thought before I answer, cause I, I, it is a hard one to explain.

They've drafted well, they've developed talent well.

I think it's a roster that is, that is built sound.

I think they have good coaches on both sides of the ball, and it is a little bit of a head scratcher.

So here's what I came up with.

What I came up with was a team that I believe doesn't have A discernible strength, doesn't have a superpower.

And I would take you to last week's game, and Why they weren't able to beat the Browns.

And in my opinion, a huge part of it is.

They're good in a lot of areas.

Are they great anywhere?

What do they have, what, what do they have to hang their hat on?

And if you look at Baker Mayfield as a quarterback and the way that he played, right?

So he is 21 to 34, 182, touchdown, interception.

That's a fine performance.

Um, I don't think it was his best.

I think he's definitely capable of better than that, you know, but now who's he throwing to, right?

And so you look down the list.

So Tez Johnson was the leader in receiving yards.

He had 49 receiving yards on one catch.

Chris Godwin, I think we could agree, isn't what he, what he once was.

Emeka Abuka hadn't been able to build on the really strong start he had last year.

Mike Evans is gone.

You know, Kate Otton's a nice tight end.

Um, in the running game.

Again, they ran the ball really well, um , this week.

Is Bucky Irving a premier running back?

He's a really good running back, but is he a premier running back defensively in the pass rush, what do they have that you really fear?

Has Has Kalijah Kancey become that player where you're looking at him, you're like, yeah , like that's the guy that we need to circle, uh, when we're breaking the huddle.

Yaya Diabi, who's got a ton of athletic potential, are you concerned with him?

I just, I look across the roster and I see a really good team and a team that certainly should be better than 0 and 2, a team that certainly should have been capable of beating the Browns.

But I also see a team that may be lacking, that, that may be lacking in a superpower right now.

And if you remember when they were really, really good, and if you go back and you look, when they were really, really good, what did they have on the roster?

They had stars.

They had Tom Brady, they had Gronkowski, they had Evans in the prime of his career.

They had Lavonte David, um, you know, I, I'd say Vita Vela is still in that category, so he'd be the one that you would look at, but , you know, is he really affecting things in the passing game?

The way that you would like them to, maybe not.

Um, Tristan Werfs, I think is another guy who you would put in that like blue chip star category.

Again, I'm just not sure they have enough of it.

I think they've got enough in the NFC South, but I think this may be part of why they've struggled to put it over the top.

And in some of these games, I think maybe it winds up costing them.

Appreciate you guys coming out.

As always, you can leave more questions, comments down below here on the YouTube page.

You can also get to me on my social media at Albert Breer on Twitter, at Albert Arbre on Facebook, at Albert_Breer on Instagram.

Appreciate you guys coming out.

We'll have one more show for you previewing week 3 coming up after the Thursday night game there on Friday morning.

We will see you guys then.