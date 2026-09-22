Bronson Reed Talks WWE Return, and Bringing WrestleMania to Australia

I'm here with the Tribal Thief, the returning Bronson Reed.

We're here live in Australia, man.

How are you feeling right now?

I'm feeling great, you know, uh, it's been a little while since I've been on home soil, so I always like visiting Australia, and I mean, I, I literally finished raw and flew straight here, so I'm a little jet lagged, but I, I'm excited for the game.

Well, the timing almost worked out perfectly, right?

You just made your return last Sunday.

How are you feeling being back in front of the WWE universe?

Uh, it feels good, you know, I put in the last 6 months.

Of being injured, I took it very serious.

I, I, uh, trained really hard.

I changed my nutrition.

I did everything I could to come back as a different version of myself, and I think you saw that on Sunday night, and I'm, I'm just ready to take over, to be honest.

How did you stay locked in, knowing when you see guys, especially young talent, you know, kind of, while you're gone, they're kind of stepping up.

So did that add an extra motivation as you were trying to get yourself back into the ring?

Yeah, 100%.

I think our business is one of those things that your spot can be taken at any time.

So you have to constantly.

be evolving, but also proving yourself.

So while I was injured, I was watching every week.

I was watching Raw, I was watching SmackDown, and sort of seeing where I could fit in, but also what I needed to change to possibly, you know, be the best I can be.

So what do you think has been the biggest, I, I don't wanna say improvement, but one thing that you're trying to, you know, you want fans to understand, like, hey, this is a different version of Bronson Reed.

We're in a new era of, you know, the Tribal thief.

Yeah, I think for me, I spent a lot of time wrestling in Japan, but previously to WWE.

And I think it was just a different iteration of myself, and I'm sort of trying to bring that back out now.

I am obviously 45 pounds lighter, so I can move around a little different.

I think a lot of people were scared that the tsunami wasn't going to hit it the same, you know, not being as big, but I think if anything I give it more force now.

Because I can jump further, I can accelerate faster, so I'm excited to just be this new version of myself, but also show people that I belong at the top as well.

Well, Speaking of the tsunami, I have this question.

You know, we're here, the NFL game is happening.

If you could hit the tsunami on any NFL player, who would it be?

Uh , I mean, at the moment I know he's not active, but I know he's been beefing with my teammate Logan Paul, so I'm gonna have to say Tom Brady.

He's gonna have to be hit with a tsunami, and he ain't getting up from that because, you know, I got Logan Paul's back.

I gotta ask you, we're here in Australia.

1, do you think it's time to bring WrestleMania to Australia, and 2 , what would that mean to you personally?

Uh, it'd mean the world to me, you know, the fact that we get to come here so often now with, with Perth coming up, we have Russell Palooza, we're all smackdown.

It just means a lot to me as someone that was a wrestler and a wrestling fan as a kid that didn't have representation of people from Australia.

Now you have myself, Ria Ripley, Grayson Waller, like these people being able to show the world that Australian wrestling can stand on the world stage.

So I'd love to see WrestleMania, whether it's here at the MCG or or somewhere within the country, I think it would be a perfect spot for WrestleMania.