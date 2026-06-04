Packers' Micah Parsons Has Josh Allen In His Sights After Injury Rehab 👀

Who's the one quarterback that you haven't sacked yet that's on your list this season?

I am here with Green Bay Packers superstar Micah Parsons.

We are on set of the Brawl Stars and Brawl you can shoot.

Tell me all about it.

Yeah, June 4, a big launch.

Uh, we're partnering with guys around the league like Ashton Gianchi, Jackson Dart.

And even basketball with Trae Young and a few other athletes and we're really just bringing our tenacity from the field or the court and on the broad stars um, it's really cool, uh, my character's our primo and really just design and create, you know, you have your own character and.

Each one has its flaws.

I'm gonna say that and you're gonna learn them fast and you gotta learn strategy, uh, when to go, when to attack, when to retreat, or it could get ugly fast.

I'm gonna tell you that.

We were you gaming a lot in the offseason, staying busy?

Yeah, I got no choice.

I'm like rehab and chill, like rehab and chill.

So I wanna talk to you about that obviously you're coming back from an ACL injury.

How is, how is the rehab going and how are you feeling heading into this next season?

You know, rehab is going good.

The rehab is going better and better each week you kind of get better and better, um, which is a blessing and just heading next season, man.

I just wanna get healthy and just put together a masterful performance to finish the year and go into the playoffs and uh help lead my team what I couldn't do last year.

What has been the biggest challenge of trying to get back to 100% because obviously an ACL isn't a small injury.

Man, I would say the biggest challenge is learning how to do it um alone I think your whole life like you got everyone around you and everyone supporting you like when the high is high, you know, but uh every day you're in there by yourself, you know what I mean like you don't, you're not like telling your buddies hey come along, come to rehab with me like you're in there by yourself like you're grinding it by yourself and trying to create your best self so.

That's a that's a part where I don't think a lot of people learn to enjoy but I learned that like be in isolation and be by myself to create my best self.

Kind of gives you a lot of time to think too, right?

Like is there something that you've learned about yourself through this process?

You know, I wouldn't say I would say I learned a lot about myself in terms of that I think I'm more capable than.

I thought you know, but really during these times you learn about a lot about other people.

Packers fans are excited to see you back out there, especially as a cornerstone of the Packers' defense.

Packers all in on defense and free agency and the draft.

What was your reaction to some of the moves they made, uh, defensively?

I, I was happy about, you know, a lot of our moves.

Obviously it's hard to see, uh, people go like Rashaw, um, people who said the blueprint of what it meant to be a Packer.

Um, and seeing guys like Kobe wouldn't go, but then when you think about guys that are coming back from injury like Luke and, uh, getting Javon Hargrave and getting DY back, now I kind of got this, uh, some elite D tackles in that middle that can create some opportunities for me and obviously seeing the young guys in the back end that we drafted and the young kid from Missouri.

Um, so throwing them in with Hargrave and DY for him to learn and him to step up, um, I'm very excited about our future and then even this offseason just training with Colin and Baron to get them ready for their season, what it's like to train hard and be prepared for your next level.

That stuff's exciting.

Are we looking at a potential top five defense next season?

Uh, 100%, 100%.

You know, I think the type of people that we have.

In the locker room and the type of effort that we're gonna give, you know, we might not have the names that other teams have, but we got the heart.

We got Micah Parsons, that's a big name.

Yeah, yeah, no, and we got Xavier McKinnon, Keyon Nixon, but you know when you look at some of these other defenses that kind of got the Daniel Hunters the like this more like, 00 they got, they have him, but I think we got heart, we got tenacity, and we got ability.

OK, the NFL schedule just came out and I wanna read you something that you posted.

You said when the return hits it's going to be special.

So what can the NFL world expect from the Packers this season?

I would tell the the NFL world is that we're in good shape to go a very long way and I like it.

We got a very hard schedule we're playing a lot of playoff contenders.

It gives us a chance to test us where we're at our ability like seeing the Rams seeing the Rams is great, um, you know, seeing Houston is great, especially at the end of the year.

A team that you may very well see in the Super Bowl, you know, just seeing so many the Cowboys, seeing, uh, Atlanta, the Bucks, the Bills, seeing all these heavy AFC opponents that we know there's a chance that we could see in that Super Bowl and even just on our side, even the NFC, so it's exciting, um, I tell people don't worry.

We're gonna be ready.

That's, that's one thing I I know like we're gonna be ready.

We've got guys that are gonna come in and be ready.

What would you define as a successful season for the Packers this year?

Um, I would say at least 10+ wins.

And I would say minimum conference championship appearance, minimum.

Who's the one quarterback that you haven't sacked yet that's on your list this season?

Mm Josh Allen.

How will you celebrate after if you sack him?

God did.

I'm gonna be looking for that I'm late in the season.

I, you know, I should be in a groove by then.