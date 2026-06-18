These Teams Could Be the Knicks of the NFL

Who could become um the the next Knicks in in the NFL or who could become the Knicks in the NFL.

And, and, and I'll preface it by saying this.

It's gonna take years.

It took the Knicks years, so we're gonna do 2 of these each, right?

And we don't, we're gonna do 2 of these each.

Um, I'm gonna let you go first.

I want you to go first, um, but I mean, God, this is good.

I have one that's gonna be my favorite one, but it's not for right now.

OK.

OK.

All right, my favorite one because the history matches up, I think, almost perfectly, and I don't know if you could guess.

I'll give you one guess.

But the history matches up really, really well.

So the Knicks, it was what, 52 years between titles.

So we're talking about a team that last won the Super Bowl in, uh, like the mid 70s, um, or I guess late 60s.

I mean, are we talking about the Jets?

I mean dolphins, dolphins.

Oh, sure, sure, sure, sure .

OK.

So like I, here's the argument I would make with the dolphins.

I actually like this a lot.

OK, so here's the dolphins.

OK.

And I, I think people realize when I go through the checklist, so they had an iconic group in the early 70s that won twice.

OK.

They obviously had, and I, they, they just this.

This group of players that will be remembered forever and that group of players elevated the brand to a point where the Miami Dolphins became like a flagship franchise because they came around at just the right time.

The same way those early 70s Knicks did, right?

Right as the sport was starting to really get rolling and gain popularity, here are the Miami Dolphins, right ?

Then In the 80s, they get a singular superstar.

Dan Marino in Miami.

Patrick Ewing in New York, that superstar keeps getting them close, knocking on actually really good, knocking on the door, knocking on the door, knocking on the door, then.

In the 90s, They bring in an iconic coach to put them over the top.

Pat Riley in New York, Jimmy Johnson in Miami.

Both those guys failed to do it, right?

I actually really like this.

Yeah.

Then they go into the malaise.

Except there are, there is a little weird blip in there.

For the Dolphins, it's the Wildcat in 08.

For the Knicks, it's Linsanity in 10, where it's just this unexplainable thing that takes their league by storm for a short period of time, and it sort of becomes like an illustration of how It's just like how bad it's been there for so long.

And forever, these places have been seen as destinations for free agents, right?

So everybody wants to go play for the Knicks, but that peters out over time because the Knicks damage is, the Knicks brand has taken on so much damage, right.

Same thing with, with Miami, right?

Like Miami was a destination for players that they've taken on so much damage.

Um, you could even say like they, they, and this would be stretching it a little bit, but the dog, they both played in iconic stadiums for their sport , Madison Square Garden for the, for, for the Knicks.

The Orange Bowl is, I mean, cross levels of the sport.

Obviously, they don't, they haven't played there since the late 80s, but you follow me there like they also had an iconic home.

And then Could Malik Willis be Jalen Bronson?

OK, now you lost me.

Um, here's, here's where I would have gone first.

Here's where I would have gone historically, isn't that good?

You, and I'm not saying I don't want you to take this the wrong way because I'm not suggesting that you are a guy who doesn't do your homework.

This is, uh, like one of those times where like a kid who doesn't speak up in class a lot, absolutely blows the doors off the presentation and the teacher is just like, holy shit, I didn't know Albert could do that, you know, um, well done.

You lost me, Malik Willis Jalen Brunson, um, but even that, even that one like, like that one could be the, we saw something that no one else did.

I'm gonna take it if it works out.

That's just, I'm just saying that's why I'm saying they're not there yet, you know, obviously the first year of a rebuild all that different stuff, and John Eric Sullivan just got there.

Leon Rose had been there for a while, so that's my like, it isn't gonna happen this year, but You know, who knows?

This is going to be a shitty thing to do to Jeff Halfley, uh, but here's where I was going to go with it and where I thought you were going to go with it.

Halfley now is the equivalent of Tom Thibodeaux, where he's the gruff, defense, hard work, you know, sticky mentality guy.

He puts all the pieces together.

While, while they build the team and then gets taxed when they, they hire some superstar head coach and takes them to the finals.

But Halfley does have little tips to him, right?

I mean, yes, right?

Like I, I, I think it like honestly like it was the one that was nice.

I, I just had the eureka moment like my, our producer Kent, um, who, um, does like my, my weekly video show asked me to do it, so I had it in the holster.

I was ready to go with it, but it was, um.

It's, I, I, I think it's the best one historically.

It doesn't mean like that's not for right now, but historically, I think it makes the most sense.

And again, like just because you have the iconic brand, um, and like the, just the parallels I thought were really, really strong.

I like, um, and, and maybe we're in a different.

Stage of this one, but is there a world where you could see the Bears fitting along a little bit more of a truncated version of this time?

You're a jerk because that's my 2nd 10 yes.

All right.

And, and, and , and so we can flesh this one out where I, I think the Bears are where the Knicks were like last year where it's like if they don't win it in the next two years, then we've missed.

The window, but like they've already found their Mike Brown.

They've already found their Brunson.

They've already found kind of most of the, they're, they're probably that McHale Bridges away from taking that last step and whether that's one of the draft picks from this year's class hitting or whether that's doing something in the trade deadline, you know, maybe they get back in on Max Crosby in, in November.

I, I don't know the answer to that, right?

I think it's another one like the Dolphins and Knicks too, like where like the brand has sort of The brand supersedes how good the team actually has been, you know what I mean?

Like the, the team has not been as, has not played up to being a flagship franchise, and the Bears are certainly seen, I think by everybody it's like one of the NFL's flagship franchises, you know.

And I think the Knicks are seen the same way in the NBA maybe not to like the level of the Celtics or the Lakers, but You know, like they're sort of seen as a bedrock franchise, and they haven't really played to that reputation consistently over the last, you know, couple of decades.

And the Bears are sort of the same way where they've been bumbling around, and I guess like where you'd make the Jalen Brus Bruns in comparison is Caleb is like a little bit of a different type of player, um, and has his own unique style, you know, and, uh, The playmaking ability, all of that.

So I, I, I thought the Bears was a good one just as far as, you know, right now, the crushing defeat, like getting close this year, you know, and, and going toe to toe with the Rams, um, in Chicago.

Um, the stage of Soldier Field is, you know, I think similar to the stage of, of Madison Square Garden, yeah, for now, yeah, until they, until they, they move to Gary, Indiana, yeah, yeah, until they're like, until they're like the anchor of a shopping mall in like northwest Indiana.

Next to like a Chipotle and a blaze pizza.

Yeah.

A little bit different vibe than the uh cool take your shirt off hot dog venues down in Chicago.

Um, I, I think this one's good too because the Bears, um, the, the, the Bears historically have had that post.

Identity clinching eighties Bears, right?

They've been close.

There was the Lovevie Smith Super Bowl with Rex Grossman, which my God, feels like an eternity ago.

If you were to tell someone that the Bears were in the Super Bowl during a time where we were sentient and alive and it wasn't delayed, you were, I mean, you were a teenager by the time the '86 Bears, Bears won their Super Bowl on my sixth birthday, just to be clear.

To the Super Bowl back then, when it was played properly as it should be in January, um, late January, I was, it would fall on my birthday every, I think it was every 5 or 6 years.

And so, yeah, that was my, the Super Bowl 20 was my 6th birthday.

The New England Patriots got absolutely.

Mopped in that game.

Um, do, do you remember it?

I remember watching at the kitchen kitchen table.

Um, I don't remember many of the particulars.

I remember it got out of hand quickly.

The Patriots took an early lead, I think it was 3-0.

Uh, you know what the crazy thing is, um, RIP Raymond Barry, the thing I remember most is the t-shirts.

And everybody had t-shirts then, um, for those couple of weeks that said Bury the Bears on them.

And it was a playoff of, of Raymond Berry as the head coach.

Oh, I like that.

Google, Google bury the bears, the, the, the, the t-shirt will come up.

Um, B R R Y, I, I like that one.

I think the Bears, I think the Bears one is quality, again, like some of these timelines are truncated.

I would guess if you asked the Bears fan, like the, the time in between 85, 86 feels longer than the, maybe than the time of a Knicks fan, I don't know, for the last 50 years or whatever.

Um, but, I think that one's an interesting one, right?

Where it's like, And they're close, right?

It's like it's almost here.

It's materializing.

And I think that that's something that's, um, I think that's something that's really fun.

The, the other one, and I mean, this is, I feel like.

This is more of an exploratory, uh, conversation, um, but I want to have it here.

Like everything else lines up perfectly with the Jets, right?

Where the Jets won it in, in Namath, the merger era with, you know, this is going on.

What's the, how far back are we now from Namath in '69?

Like, uh, well, Namaths, they, they went in 70, right?

Like, or was it, no, no, no, no, it was a '68 season.

68.

It was a 68 season.

It was 60, early 1969, so like that would be 5587 years ago, 57 , 58 years.

OK, so the gap is there.

I would say that the Jets futility.

Uh, has been far more pronounced, right there, but I think that there's some analogs where, like you could compare the Amar'e Stoudemire era to like the Aaron Rodgers era where it was like a lot of excitement or Carmelo Anthony to Aaron Rodgers where it was like, oh my God, we're going to fix it.

We got this future Hall of Famer here and everything's going to be OK.

And obviously, that doesn't, doesn't come to fruition and it doesn't work out.

Um.

But to me, the Jets thing just seems, and, and maybe the Knicks fans feel the same way.

It feels so far away, like, like maybe the Jets are where the Knicks are like in 2015, the equivalent of like 2015 here, you know, so.

You know, maybe, maybe it gives Jets fans some degree of hope.

And, and maybe there are some Jets fans who are Knicks fans that see the parallel, but I think So much has to change.

And if you look at the Knicks, right, it was like, hire the right coach.

Sign the right people.

Um, the owner has to, and, and this is the part that we haven't really gotten to, Albert, and I think it's applicable, especially with Woody Johnson.

The owner has to willingly get the F out way out of the way, right?

Like Dolan really only came back in on, you know, when the You know, when the ball's teetering on the edge of the cup and he knows it's going to fall in, right?

I mean, that's, that's when he came back in, which is a fine time for an owner to come back in, OK.

But Like Woody would have to go to like Cabo Verde essentially for, you know, 6.5 years and then come back and right, because I'm, I'm just saying like this team and they're say or say the UK.

The, I think his opportunities to do that might, might be running out, um, but the, um.

That's the thing that I think that a lot of people don't talk about with the Knicks run and, and, and Knicks fans do for sure, like real Knicks fans do, is the fact that like, Leon Rose got to cook, James Dolan got out.

This iteration of the Jets is a collection of Woody Johnson's worst impulses.

He's made impulsive decision after impulsive decision after impulsive decision.

You could argue that the 2 or 3 years of peace.

During that time where, you know, when Chris, his brother was here and, and, and running things, right?

Uh, and, and, and there was just kind of a black and white vibe in terms of what the day to day was like when one guy was here with the day to day, it was like the other guy was here.

That's the first thing that needs to happen if we're, we're kind of manifesting this Jets' Knicks scenario.

It's like Woody needs to go away.

Right, right.

And I think like, As unlikable as Jim Dolan's been over the years, the There was a self-awareness, the decision to step away, and I think it probably, I, I think like what a lot of the people who've covered that team would tell you is that maybe it goes back to striking out on Kevin or on, uh, on, on, on, um, Kevin Durant, like back in 2019 when he went to the Nets, and it was kind of like maybe a holy crap moment for the Knicks where it was like, you know, we just talked about them being a destination.

It was like, Whoa, we aren't the destination we thought we were.

And Durant and Kyrie and all those guys are willingly choosing to go to Brooklyn.

Over us and that was, I mean, especially because it happens right in their backyard, it was, I think, something of a slap in the face to them.

So, you know, it sort of maybe takes that a little bit with Woody and maybe, I don't know, like.

I mean, I will say this, I, I, I think he's been OK thus far with Darren Moojie and Aaron Glenn.

Still a little bit like coaching staff stuff does make you a little queasy, you know, coaching stuff, staff stuff makes you queasy.

He couldn't help but step in it about Justin Fields at owners' meetings and like, you know, shit talking and starting quarterback is never a good idea a little bit, I'd say a little bit.

I mean, come on, just go like I just deconstructed my own argument in like 15 seconds.

Imagine, imagine how thrilled you would be.

I, well, I don't know about you, but that, but, but, but I, I will say this, like it is fair to say it's a hard thing for these guys to do.

Because they didn't buy the team not to be involved, you know what I mean?

Like, and there has to be, I mean, even the really good owners have effed this up in the beginning.

Like David Tepper is got, is probably one of the smartest people on the planet, right?

And he could not get out of his own way, his first few years as the Panthers owner, like.

Period.

End of story.

Robert Kraft, who I think is probably one of the best owners in sports, was meddling like you wouldn't believe when Pete Carroll was the coach there, and drove Bill Parcells away, right?

So, I think a lot of these These guys go through and it's just, some of them never get past it, you know, some of them cannot help themselves.

And so, yeah, I mean, that, that could certainly be a factor for the Jets.