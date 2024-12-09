Vikings' Kevin O'Connell Detailed His Heartfelt Postgame Message for Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins is no longer with the Minnesota Vikings, but his return to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday made clear just how well respected he is within the organization.
The Vikings picked up a 42–21 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14 in what was Cousins's first time taking on his old squad since signing with Atlanta in the offseason. He met with his longtime former coach Kevin O'Connell on the field after the game and exchanged some words.
Speaking to reporters later on, O'Connell revealed some details of the heartfelt conversation he had with Cousins at midfield.
"I just told him I'm so thankful for our time. Coaching him as a position coach, then obviously as the head coach when I got here coming up on three years ago. I love him as a person. I think he's a great human being, great father, great person. He stands for so many great things that I always really valued. I'm proud of the way he's transitioned down to a new place this year. And he's had a lot of success. I think he's going to continue to do so," said O'Connell in his postgame presser, via Alec Lewis of The Athletic.
O'Connell and Cousins' history dates back to 2017 in Washington. O'Connell was hired that season as the quarterbacks coach under head coach Jay Gruden. Cousins left D.C. and joined the Vikings in 2018 but the two were reunited in 2022 when Minnesota named O'Connell as the franchise's new head coach.
Their time together has clearly had a strong impact on O'Connell, who had nothing but praise for Cousins after their matchup on Sunday.