Vikings Receive Good News About QB Sam Darnold's Knee Injury
The Minnesota Vikings received good news regarding quarterback Sam Darnold's knee injury he suffered during the team's 34–7 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Darnold underwent an MRI on Monday morning, and it revealed that the quarterback just has a knee bruise and has no structural damage, coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters. This is best-case scenario for the 3–0 Vikings.
The Vikings already have had their share of injuries in the quarterbacks room this season, as first-round pick J.J. McCarthy is out for his entire rookie season after suffering a meniscus tear in August. If Darnold had a more serious injury, the Vikings would've relied on backup Nick Mullens instead.
Darnold has been off to a hot start this season. He has completed 53-of-78 pass attempts for 657 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions, with four of those scores thrown during Sunday's win. The former New York Jets first-round pick is definitely impressing Vikings fans, and especially coach O'Connell.
The Vikings haven't stated what Darnold's status will be for their Week 4's matchup against the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers, but it seems all signs point to Darnold starting under center at Lambeau Field.