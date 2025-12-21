Vikings Rule Out J.J. McCarthy for Second Half vs. Giants With Injury
J.J. McCarthy has been ruled out for the second half of Sunday’s Vikings–Giants game with a right hand injury.
At the end of the first half McCarthy was hit hard by Brian Burns and fumbled the ball. Giants safety Tyler Nubin picked up the ball and ran it into end zone to give New York a last-minute touchdown to end the half.
However, McCarthy appeared to be in pain after the hit by Burns. He had Minnesota’s medical staff look at his hand before exiting to the locker room early for further evaluation. He was then ruled out for the remainder of the contest during halftime.
McCarthy was seen in noticeable pain when trainers were looking at his hand:
Here’s a look at the play McCarthy was injured on.
J.J. McCarthy 2025 injury timeline
After missing his entire rookie season with a torn meniscus in his right knee, there was a lot of hype around McCarthy heading into the 2025 season. However, his first official season in the league has been clouded once again with injuries, with Sunday’s right hand injury being his latest.
McCarthy suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 2 that put him out until Week 9. His return came at a useful time as Carson Wentz, who had replaced McCarthy in his absence, was placed on the season-ending IR.
The quarterback played for a few weeks before missing Week 13 with a concussion he suffered in Week 12. In his place, rookie Max Brosmer started vs. the Seahawks and put up zero points for the Vikings. Brosmer stepped in for McCarthy again on Sunday vs. the Giants.
With the injuries continuing to pile up for McCarthy it seems like, some NFL analysts have casted doubt about McCarthy’s longevity in his career. We’ll see if he can rebound next season and remain healthy.