Vikings DC Had a Strong Message for Sam Darnold Ahead of Seahawks Matchup
Sam Darnold became a hero for Minnesota last season after he was the starter all season amid J.J. McCarthy’s injury and led the Vikings to 14 wins and a playoff spot. Now, the Vikings will face Darnold on the other side of the field when the team travels to Seattle to play the Seahawks, the quarterback’s new team, on Sunday.
It sounds like the Vikings are excited to see their former quarterback, but they want to make the message clear: Minnesota plans to beat Seattle, defensive coordinator Brian Flores shared with reporters on Tuesday.
“We had a great rapport, friendship. I’m happy for him, but we will blitz him this week,” Flores said, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert.
It’ll be a tough contest for the Vikings as Darnold’s brought his star power to Seattle this season. The 8–3 Seahawks are holding their own in a stacked NFC West amongst the Rams and 49ers this year.
The Vikings, on the other hand, are in last place in the NFC North with a 4–7 record. McCarthy’s status is up in the air, too, as he is in concussion protocol after the Week 12 loss to the Packers. As McCarthy’s dealt with more injuries this season, backup Carson Wentz wasn’t as successful as Darnold last year. And, now, Wentz is out for the year after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. If McCarthy has to miss the Seahawks matchup, then rookie Max Brosmer would earn his first NFL start.