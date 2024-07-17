10 players generating the most buzz ahead of Vikings training camp
Vikings training camp is almost here, and this year's edition promises to offer more intrigue than we've seen in a long time. Obviously, that all starts with the quarterbacks, as this will be the first camp since 2017 to not feature Kirk Cousins as the unquestioned starter. There are also plenty of fascinating players to monitor beyond the QB battle, from rising young talent to veteran newcomers. One week ahead of the first practice at TCO Performance Center on July 24, here's my ranking of the ten players I'm most excited to watch at Vikings training camp.
10. DT Levi Drake Rodriguez
Let's start with a sleeper pick. Rodriguez, who the Vikings drafted in the seventh round this year, has a fascinating backstory and an infectious personality. He went from the NAIA level to FCS Texas A&M-Commerce and absolutely dominated there, showing off impressive burst from the defensive tackle position. The Vikings believe their scouting process unearthed a gem in Rodriguez. It should be fun to watch him work in 1-on-1s against Minnesota's young interior offensive linemen.
9. TE Robert Tonyan
Another sleeper, but for different reasons, Tonyan signed a one-year veteran minimum deal with the Vikings in May. The 30-year-old had just 11 receptions for the Bears last season and is now four years removed from his breakout 11-touchdown performance with the Packers in 2020. However, watching him at OTAs, he looked like he has plenty of juice left in the tank. With T.J. Hockenson injured, Tonyan has a real chance to surpass Johnny Mundt and become the Vikings' primary receiving option at TE during camp.
8. WR Jalen Nailor
In each of the two years since he was drafted in the sixth round in 2022, Nailor has been a standout in offseason practices. He just always seems to make plays in those settings, which leads to inevitable buzz about his potential role in the regular season. Nailor closed out his rookie year with a couple solid games, but got injured last year and was held to three receptions. With K.J. Osborn gone and Jordan Addison facing a potential team suspension, the opportunity is there for Nailor — as well as veterans Brandon Powell and Trent Sherfield — to carve out a role on offense this year.
7. OLB Andrew Van Ginkel
The Vikings' LB and OLB group went through a bit of a personnel overhaul this offseason. Gone are Danielle Hunter, Jordan Hicks, and D.J. Wonnum. In to replace them are free agents Jonathan Greenard, Blake Cashman, and Van Ginkel. Greenard is the best player in that trio, but Van Ginkel might be the most interesting. He is the epitome of versatility at outside linebacker, which makes him a perfect fit for Brian Flores, his former head coach in Miami. Get ready to see AVG moving all over the place in camp, assuming he's good to go after dealing with a foot injury this offseason.
6. LB Ivan Pace Jr.
Pace was a revelation in training camp last year as an undrafted rookie out of Cincinnati. He then shined in preseason action and carried that right into the regular season, quickly becoming a very important and impactful player for Flores. Simply put, I'm excited to see what Pace has in store for his second NFL campaign. Coming off an incredible rookie year, he's in line for a big role alongside Cashman in 2024. That starts in camp, where the 5'10" ball of fire will be flying around the field and making things happen.
5. CB Mekhi Blackmon
Another rising second-year player I'm intrigued to watch is Blackmon, the Vikings' third-round pick out of USC a year ago. He had a solid rookie season, playing over 400 snaps with eight pass breakups and three tackles for loss. Can he take a year two leap? At his best, Blackmon is sticky in coverage and plays bigger than his size. He's right there behind veterans Byron Murphy Jr. and Shaq Griffin on the depth chart at cornerback, so this is a big camp for him.
4. OLB Dallas Turner
Most years, Turner would be even higher up this list. Most years, Turner would've been a top-ten or even top-five draft pick. After an unprecedented run on offensive players in April, the Vikings were thrilled to see the Alabama standout fall to No. 17, trading up six spots in the first round to make him their long-term Hunter replacement. Turner is a ridiculous athlete with a prototypical frame, and he should have enough of an immediate role to be in the defensive rookie of the year mix. Lots of eyes will be on No. 15 during his first camp.
3. WR Justin Jefferson
There's no way I was leaving this guy off the list. The explanation here is a straightforward one: Jefferson is one of the five best football players on the planet. Watching him in games is incredible, but there's almost something different about seeing him up close on the practice field at TCO. The greatness is evident every time. Armed with a new contract and a bigger leadership role this year, Jefferson's going to do Jefferson things all camp long.
2. QB Sam Darnold
The Vikings are about to have a training camp quarterback competition for the first time in seven years; there's no way the top two spots in my rankings weren't going to go to the participants. Darnold is the presumed starter after being signed to a one-year bridge deal this offseason. He doesn't have the hype of the rookie he's competing with, but the 27-year-old is more advanced as a quarterback right now. At least, that was the case in OTAs. If Darnold is ever going to have a career resurrection, this is probably where it happens. He's got Kevin O'Connell as his head coach, former teammate Josh McCown as his position coach, and the best receiver in the world to throw to. Let's see what the former No. 3 overall pick has to offer.
1. QB J.J. McCarthy
There's no other possible answer here. The highest-drafted quarterback in franchise history, McCarthy is the great hope for a starving fanbase. If he pans out, he'll raise the Vikings' ceiling higher than it has been in a long time. He's the future — if he's good enough. When we saw him in spring practices, the zip of the ball coming out of McCarthy's right hand was something to behold, but he also clearly had much to work on. Everyone at TCO Performance Center this summer will be watching the Michigan product closely to see how far he's come since then.