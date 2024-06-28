10 potential free agents the Vikings could target next offseason
The Vikings will potentially be one of the biggest shoppers next offseason. With a significant amount of cash to spend, it’s never too early to look ahead to who the team could bring in next year.
According to Over The Cap, the Vikings will enter the offseason with around $54.5 million in available cap space next spring. With several big-name free agents at positions of need, Minnesota could open up the purse strings and fix several big holes on the roster. So, let’s look at some of the top targets the Vikings could go after next year:
Kenny Clark, DT, Packers
The Vikings' current biggest weakness is the defensive tackle spot. Clark, 28, could absolutely fix that glaring weakness. The 6-foot-3, 314-pound defensive tackle has caused the Vikings' offensive line nightmares for the past eight seasons. Clark has registered 34 sacks since being selected in the first round in 2016. His 66 total pressures were sixth most among interior defensive linemen last season.
Osa Odighizuwa, DT, Cowboys
Labeled as one of the Cowboys’ "most underrated players," Odighizuwa has steadily improved each season since being drafted in the third round in 2021. His 44 pressures were 24th most among defensive tackles last season, according to Pro Football Focus. At just 25 years old, he could prove to be a long-term solution for the Vikings at the position.
D.J. Reed, CB, Jets
Reed, 27, has been part of one of the league’s best cornerback units over the past couple seasons. While the interception numbers (six career) aren’t spectacular, Reed’s coverage grades are consistently good to great. His 79.5 coverage grade was 19th among all corners last season. He allowed just two touchdowns on 70 targets in 2023 while recording six pass breakups.
Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Chargers
Samuel, 24, has recorded nine interceptions since joining the league in 2021. His 75.6 coverage grade was 23rd among corners last year, and his 11 pass breakups were tied for sixth in the league.
Charvarius Ward, CB, 49ers
Ward led all corners last season with 17 pass breakups and held opposing quarterbacks to a 63.7 quarterback rating, according to PFF. The 28-year-old will come at a big cost, but if the Vikings are going to shore up their secondary, they might have to pay over the top to do it.
Samuel Cosmi, G, Commanders
If the Blake Brandel, Ed Ingram, Dalton Risner experiment doesn’t work this season, the Vikings could be backing up the brinks truck to one of the few big-name offensive linemen to hit the market next offseason. Cosmi, 25, would be an ideal fit to help overhaul the interior offensive line in front of quarterback of the future J.J. McCarthy. The 6-foot-7 guard posted a 74.0 pass-block grade and 80.9 run-block grade in 2023, both top 15 among all guards.
Quinn Meinerz, G, Broncos
Meinerz, like Cosmi, has primarily played right guard throughout his career. The 25-year-old had the fifth-best run-blocking grade last year. While he’s been excellent in the run-blocking game, his pass blocking grades have tended to stick in the 67 range, which is still a big upgrade on what the Vikings currently have. He allowed just 23 pressures last season, fewer than both Risner and Ingram last year.
Trey Smith, G, Chiefs
Smith, 25, is a Super Bowl winner who knows the pressure of blocking for a franchise quarterback. While maybe a tier below the previous two targets, Smith would provide an improvement over what the Vikings already have. PFF gave Smith a 76.2 run-blocking grade last season, as well as a 68.1 pass-blocking grade.
Creed Humphrey, C, Chiefs
Center isn’t necessarily a need after Garrett Bradbury showed some improvement in 2023. But if he regresses, then there would be no better replacement than one of the best centers in the league. Humphrey allowed just 18 pressures last season, tied for seventh among centers. His 84.1 run-blocking grade was sixth in the league, while his 74.3 pass-blocking grade was fourth among centers.
Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers
Let’s go wild with the final mention and give McCarthy as many weapons as possible. Godwin, 28, has been a consistent threat in Tampa for years, posting 1,000-yard seasons in four of the past five years. Godwin would give the Vikings a fourth legit receiving option for their young quarterback to rely on.